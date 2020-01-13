PICS: See All The Colourful Fashion Moments From The 2020 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

gettyimages-1193423437.jpg

1 / 21

Olivia Wilde

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1193406105.jpg

2 / 21

Billy Porter

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199090724.jpg

3 / 21

Lucy Hale

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199090589.jpg

4 / 21

Florence Pugh

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199091765.jpg

5 / 21

Rachel Brosnahan

Photo By Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-1199091396.jpg

6 / 21

Mandy Moore

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199094821.jpg

7 / 21

Beanie Feldstein

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199094058.jpg

8 / 21

Jennifer Lopez

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199095034.jpg

9 / 21

Laura Dern

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199095798.jpg

10 / 21

Lupita Nyong'o

Photo By Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-1199095043.jpg

11 / 21

Kaitlyn Dever

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199095993.jpg

12 / 21

Joey King

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199095852.jpg

13 / 21

Saoirse Ronan

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199096728.jpg

14 / 21

Andrew Scott

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199096157.jpg

15 / 21

Margaret Qualley

Photo By Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-1199097167.jpg

16 / 21

Kristen Bell

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199097171.jpg

17 / 21

Zendaya

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199097740.jpg

18 / 21

Awkwafina

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199098920.jpg

19 / 21

Greta Gerwig

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199097837.jpg

20 / 21

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1199100653.jpg

21 / 21

Jaeden Martell

Photo By Getty