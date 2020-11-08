The Best Serves From The 2020 MTV EMAs Red Carpet
1 / 20
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
2 / 20
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images for MTV
3 / 20
Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV
4 / 20
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
5 / 20
Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images for MTV
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 20
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
7 / 20
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
8 / 20
Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
9 / 20
Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
10 / 20
Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 20
Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
12 / 20
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
13 / 20
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
14 / 20
Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Callum Mills/Getty Images for MTV
15 / 20
Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV
Photo By Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV
ADVERTISEMENT