PICS: Check Out The Sh*t Hot Contestants From The Next Season Of Love Island Australia

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_12.03.10_pm.png.jpg

1 / 12

Photo By Instagram: @loveislandau

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.51.28_am.png

2 / 12

Sam, 28 - DJ

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.53.00_am.png

3 / 12

Eoghan, 24 - real estate agent

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.50.31_am.png

4 / 12

Adam, 27 - plasterer

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.51.07_am.png

5 / 12

Matt, 24 - wrestler

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.49.19_am.png

6 / 12

Gerard, 23 - personal trainer

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.43.18_am.png

7 / 12

Maurice, 27 - media exec

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.44.56_am.png

8 / 12

Vanessa, 24 - business woman

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.46.33_am.png

9 / 12

Cartier, 19 - lifeguard

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.45.42_am.png

10 / 12

Cynthia, 23 - model

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.48.18_am.png

11 / 12

Cassie, 27 - executive assistant

Photo By Instagram

screen_shot_2019-10-01_at_11.46.52_am.png

12 / 12

Jessie, 23 - waitress

Photo By Instagram