MTV EMA
- 01:22Bebe Rexha Kicks Off The 2016 MTV EMA
- 00:292010 EMA | Main Show (Part 8) | Katy Perry, Coming Up...2010 EMA - Main Show (Part 8)
- 02:09Dutch DJ Academy
- 00:52Shawn Mendes Accepts Best Male
- 01:45Green Day Accepts Global Icon Award
- 01:412016 MTV EMAs | Bebe Rexha Pranks Shawn MendesThe nicest guy in pop, just proved it...
- 02:252016 MTV EMAs | Bebe Rexha Pranks DNCESo Joe Jonas is afraid of heights and this is how his safety briefing went down...
- 00:192010 EMA | Main Show (Part 44) | Ke$ha2010 EMA - Main Show (Part 44)
Latest News
- The 2020 MTV EMAs Nominations Are In. Lady Gaga & Justin Bieber Lead The Pack.The full nominations list for the 2020 MTV EMAs, which will air globally on MTV on Sunday, November 8.07/10/2020
- Here's All The Absolutely Red Hot Looks From The 2018 MTV EMA Red Carpet-05/11/2018
- Kesha Returns To EMA With An Emotional Performance...13/11/2017
- Stormzy Got Caught Doing A Number 2 In The Ladies Bathroom At The 2017 MTV EMA...13/11/2017
- Rita Ora Literally Wore A Dressing Gown To The 2017 MTV EMA...13/11/2017
- Please Let Demi Lovato School You On How To Wear A Suit...13/11/2017