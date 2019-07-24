It's A Mood
- 04:11It's A Mood: Little MixJesy and Jade from Little Mix stopped by Australia to promote their latest single 'Bounce Back'. We also caught up with them to play a little game of 'It's A Mood'.24/07/2019
- 02:31It's A Mood: LANYPaul Jason Klein from LANY sits down to play a game of ‘It’s A Mood’09/08/2019
- 03:12It's A Mood: Jessica MauboyJessica Mauboy dropped in to the MTV offices to belt out the perfect songs for every mood.16/08/2019
- 02:19It's A Mood: BazziLA rapper and producer Bazzi (AND the voice behind viral meme hit ‘Mine’) gives us the rundown on the perfect song for every occasion in this episode of It’s A Mood.21/08/2019
- 03:25It’s A Mood: Nicole ScherzingerPop-superstar and former Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger reveals her guilty-pleasure karaoke song and why she'd choose Lizzo every time if she could. Subscribe to catch every episode of It's A Mood.23/08/2019
- 03:08It's A Mood: Sam FenderSam Fender sits down to play a game of ‘It’s A Mood’30/08/2019
- 03:31It's A Mood: Tkay MaidzaTkay Maidza sits down to play a game of ‘It’s A Mood’13/09/2019
- 03:10It's A Mood: Drax ProjectNZ superstars Drax Project joins us for a game of ‘It’s A Mood’.20/09/2019
- 03:12It's A Mood: MallratAussie singer Mallrat plays ‘It’s a Mood’ featuring a verrrry interesting song choice for ‘funeral’ mood.27/09/2019
- 04:33It's A Mood: The VeronicasJess & Lisa Origliasso from The Veronicas sit down to play 'It's A Mood' ahead of the premiere of their new MTV reality series, 'The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life'.18/10/2019
- 06:08It's A Mood: Conan GrayConan Gray reveals his unrequited love for Lorde and being a life-long Avril Lavigne stan on this episode of It's A Mood.26/02/2020
About
We interview some of the world's biggest music talent and find out some of their favourite songs for different moods.