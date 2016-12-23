About

16 and Pregnant is a documentary series focusing on the controversial subject of teen pregnancy. Each episode follows a 5-7 month period in the life of a teen girl as she navigates the bumpy terrain of adolescence - all the while dealing with being pregnant. Each story offers a unique look into the wide variety of challenges that pregnant teens face: marriage, adoption, religion, gossip, finances, rumors among the community, graduating high school and getting (or losing) a job. Faced with incredibly adult decisions, these girls are forced to sacrifice their teenage years and their high school experiences. But there is an optimism among them; they have the dedication to make their lives work, and to do as they see fit to provide the best for their babies.