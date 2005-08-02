Laguna Beach
Lauren Conrad takes on teenage life with a twist in the real Orange County, where the lifestyle is as dramatic as it is glamorous.
- All Videos
- Promo
- Bonus
- 02:00Dear Laguna: LC, Jessica and StephenS2 E2You've got questions, they've got answers.02/08/2005
- 01:46Laguna Beach Episode Recap: Episode 2S2 E2Alex M makes a play for the attention of resident bad boy Jason.02/08/2005
- 02:48Laguna Style: The ShoesS2 E2This week, the LB crew discuss their favorite heels, sandals and Italian made boots.02/08/2005
- 00:19Watch Laguna Beach: The After ShowPromoS2 E2The most you can possibly know about Laguna...without moving there.02/08/2005
- 05:07Going Home With... JessicaS2This week Jessica gives us a tour of her room and ride.02/08/2005
- 02:26Dear Laguna: Alex H, LC and TalanBonusS2 E3You've got questions, they've got answers.09/08/2005
- 01:46Laguna Beach Episode Recap: Episode 3BonusS2 E3Talan makes a move for Taylor, and Kristin takes notice. Meanwhile, LC and Stephen spend quality time together before saying goodbye.09/08/2005
- 03:33Laguna Style: Stephen and TalanBonusS2 E3This week, the LB crew dishes on the different styles of Stephen and Talan.09/08/2005
- 05:41Going Home With...TaylorBonusS2 E3Taylor shows us her room and shares a surprise beauty tip.09/08/2005
- 03:10Laguna Style: First DatesBonusS2 E4Going out on a first date? Find out what the Laguna crew thinks you should wear.16/08/2005
- 05:26Going Home With...TalanBonusS2 E4Talan shows us his room, his ride and a hot surprise.16/08/2005