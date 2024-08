About

The Hills: New Beginnings reunites original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port, and adds newcomers Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton. The series follows the cast as they navigate their personal and professional lives and face new chapters of life in Los Angeles.