Catfish: The TV Show
April & Dean
Season 6 E 15 • 13/07/2017
April needs to know why her soulmate Dean keeps vanishing for months at a time, so she accompanies Max and Nev to Texas to investigate his claims of broken phones and couch-surfing.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
33:07
S6 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowMarvin & Austin
Max and his rock star friend Chantal Claret are taken by surprise when they help 22-year-old Marvin unmask his hunky model sexting buddy of three months, Austin.
30/03/2017
Full Ep
32:34
S6 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowMecca & Tanner
Max and iO Tillett Wright get caught up in a tangled web of secrets as they help Tampa teen Mecca untangle the real identity of her online love interest, Ryan -- or is it Taylor or Tanner?
06/04/2017
Full Ep
32:36
S6 • E7Catfish: The TV ShowYasmine & Lewis
Max and Nev meet the series' first concerned grandma when Sandra asks for help to expose her granddaughter Yasmine's internet crush, Lewis, who's started hitting her up for money.
13/04/2017
Full Ep
32:29
S6 • E8Catfish: The TV ShowAri & Lanum
Nev and Max are intrigued when they receive two separate emails regarding the questionable romance between Ari and Lanum, both of whom suspect the other of dishonesty.
27/04/2017
Full Ep
31:07
S6 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowKailani & Sam
Young divorcee Kailani unexpectedly found love again with her friend Melvin's ex-flame, Sam, but she needs Max and Nev to help her determine if she's fallen for another dishonest cheater.
20/04/2017
Full Ep
32:35
S6 • E10Catfish: The TV ShowDylan & Ally
Ally supported Dylan through some dark times, but an anonymous warning text leads Max and Nev to another pair of wise internet sleuths and to some difficult questions about love and trust.
04/05/2017
Full Ep
32:21
S6 • E11Catfish: The TV ShowColleen & Tony
Nev and Max aren't sure who to believe in the unusual story of Colleen and Tony, who both seem to have reservations about meeting up despite getting engaged after a whirlwind online romance.
11/05/2017
Full Ep
35:09
S6 • E12Catfish: The TV ShowOpen Investigation
Nev and Max head into the Canadian wilderness to track down a catfish whose elaborate lies and blackmail schemes have had devastating legal and personal consequences for everyone involved, including NBA star Chris Andersen.
18/05/2017
Full Ep
32:16
S6 • E13Catfish: The TV ShowJohnny & Connor
It's a blast from the past as Season 5 catfish Johnny asks Max and Nev to help him figure out if his new online love interest, Connor, could be giving him a taste of his own medicine.
29/06/2017
Full Ep
32:40
S6 • E14Catfish: The TV ShowKelsie & Brandon
Single Texan mom Kelsie has been chatting with Brandon for three years, and Max and Nev are divided over the validity of his increasingly flimsy excuses for not meeting up with her.
06/07/2017
Full Ep
32:06
S6 • E15Catfish: The TV ShowApril & Dean
April needs to know why her soulmate Dean keeps vanishing for months at a time, so she accompanies Max and Nev to Texas to investigate his claims of broken phones and couch-surfing.
13/07/2017
Full Ep
41:22
S6 • E16Catfish: The TV ShowRobert & Ashleigh
Robert was furious when his love interest, Ashleigh, admitted to using someone else's pics, but his grim health outlook soon prompts him to seek Nev and Max's help to reconcile with her.
20/07/2017
Full Ep
41:23
S6 • E17Catfish: The TV ShowRobin & Wayne
Max and Nev assume the worst when Robin's online beau, Wayne, uses a hunky stranger's photos and asks her for money, but their trip to Atlanta to find him yields unexpected results.
27/07/2017
Full Ep
41:22
S6 • E18Catfish: The TV ShowNicole & Nicole
Max and Nev team up with their Brazilian counterparts to help Nicole find one of the many strangers who have been using her name and face to trick people, including lovelorn catfishee Ryan.
17/08/2017
Full Ep
41:22
S6 • E19Catfish: The TV ShowJose & Jay
A familiar face returns as Max and Nev investigate the true identity and sudden disappearance of Jay, the new online love interest of former catfish Jose.
24/08/2017
Full Ep
41:02
S6 • E20Catfish: The TV ShowCaitlyn & Kenton
Single mom Caitlyn's Southern beau, Kenton, raises red flags immediately with a Nev-related lie, so the guys dig into his story to see if any of his claims, or his feelings, are real.
31/08/2017
Full Ep
33:36
S6 • E22Catfish: The TV ShowHooked On Love
Join Nev & Max on a trip down memory lane as they reminisce about the happiest highlights of the past seasons. They count down the 10 most amorous Catfish moments, as well as sneak peeks at what's on deck for season 6!
26/02/2017
Full Ep
31:23
S6 • E23Catfish: The TV ShowStill Hooked!
Nev and Max follow up with catfish and their victims from some of the most memorable episodes. We hear what life has been like since filming and learn if these former online relationships have a chance at surviving in real life!
25/05/2017
Full Ep
31:57
S6 • E24Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories, Pt. 9
Catfish: The Untold Stories features three shocking catfish stories from the recent past as told by the people who actually experienced them.
01/06/2017
Full Ep
31:04
S6 • E25Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories, Pt. 10
Catfish: The Untold Stories features real-life shocking catfish tales from the recent past, including one never before told story by Nev, of how he was Catfished again!
08/06/2017
Full Ep
31:44
S6 • E27Catfish: The TV ShowLiar, Liar, Catfish On Fire
We will use CTG wraps to introduce us to the top 20 biggest lies that have ever been told on Catfish. CTG may comment on the clip after it plays before introducing the next crazy lie.
03/08/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018