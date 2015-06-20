Geordie Shore
Sophie And Sam Fall Out
Season 18 E 4 • 08/11/2018
After their trip to Blackpool the gang couldn't be better, but that changes when they get back to the Toon. Tensions in Sam and Chloe's relationship spill over and send them packing.
S17 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Shag Pad Invasion
Geordie House Parties are a thing of legend – getting mortal, tashing on, and a few home truths, but will it be the end of the party for Grant and Abbie? Sam sees red when Chloe gets up close with Alex however, Nathan has the last laugh.
20/06/2015
Full Ep
37:59
S17 • E7Geordie ShoreLook Who's Back
Geordie House Parties are a thing of legend – getting mortal, tashing on, and a few home truths, but will it be the end of the party for Grant and Abbie? Sam sees red when Chloe gets up close with Alex however, Nathan has the last laugh.
27/06/2015
Full Ep
38:51
S17 • E8Geordie ShoreQueen Nathan's Birthday
Holly’s is concerned for Chloe but Chloe just wants to teach Sam a lesson. Nathan’s birthday calls for a trip to the outback, but what will the locals make of four men in drag? Sophie has no concerns as she brings her drag queen to bed.
04/07/2015
Full Ep
40:00
S17 • E9Geordie ShoreThe New Geordie
The gang wake up in the outback and fully immerse themselves in the local ways - Sheep shearing and bush tucker. A night at the local strip joint brings tips for Abbie and Sophie goes all out to get her man. Back at the GC there's a new Geordie waiting!
11/07/2015
Full Ep
38:57
S17 • E10Geordie ShoreSam Busts His Hand
Sophie and Alex wake up after sealing the deal. Sophie is delighted but Alex has his doubts. Nathan sees red after Alex makes a decision and it all kicks off. Sam’s hand gets busted and sends him to the hospital so Chloe drowns her sorrows, big time!
18/07/2015
Full Ep
36:48
S17 • E11Geordie ShorePride Party
The gang celebrate Pride as only the Geordies can with the mother of all house party, with a surprise guest! Sophie ends up in tears and Chloe is unimpressed with Alex so swills him with potato salad! Sam returns and Abbie and the new boy Adam get closer.
25/07/2018
Full Ep
40:03
S17 • E12Geordie ShoreThe Ultimate Food Fight
It’s almost time for the Geordies to head back to the Toon but not before a farewell Booze Cruise! Sam and Chloe make things permanent and it’s painful! There’s tears all round when it’s time to say goodbye, especially from Sophie and Alex. Awwwwww!
01/08/2018
Full Ep
28:09
S18 • E1Geordie ShoreGotta Have Faith
The Geordies are back on home turf and ready to cause more mayhem than ever. This time, they'll be joined by some old faces, new faces, friends and family as they prepare to tear up the Toon once again.
18/10/2018
Full Ep
30:53
S18 • E2Geordie ShoreGeordie Dinner Party
Chloe and Sam show off their brand new home when they invite the gang round for a housewarming party. Nathan's bouncing when he realises he has to work on Scott's first job. Faith soon discovers that it's not all one big party when she clashes with Chloe.
25/10/2018
Full Ep
32:14
S18 • E3Geordie ShoreGirls Trip
Sophie decides the girls need a holiday to Blackpool whilst relationships between the boys hits an all time low. Faith makes up with Chloe, although she might not remember in the morning!
01/11/2018
Full Ep
39:42
Full Ep
37:55
S18 • E5Geordie ShoreIt's Snowing In Newcastle
Abbie and Adam are struggling with their friendship and Nathan feels let down by Chloe who puts Sam, first. Faith finally feels like she's one of the gang and Scott takes the crew Tank driving!
15/11/2018
Full Ep
36:20
S18 • E6Geordie ShoreBenidorm Bound
The Geordies try Burlesque dancing and invite their friends over for a games night. Anna sends them to Benidorm and the squad tear up the Strip. Sophie hits Sam after he calls her jealous.
22/11/2018
Full Ep
40:08
S18 • E7Geordie ShoreNana Joins The Gang
Sophie apologises for hitting Sam and the Geordies have a hilarious day out at a water park. The crew go clubbing with Abbie's Nana - exactly what they need to bring the family together.
29/11/2018
Full Ep
33:56
S18 • E8Geordie ShoreA Double Return
Sophie is lost for words when Aussie Alex makes a surprise visit. The house is proper buzzing when Holly returns and takes them to Newcastle Pride for much needed fun, drinking & dancing!
06/12/2018
Full Ep
39:18
S18 • E9Geordie ShoreHolly Gets A Shock
Chloe takes Sam on a secret date that leaves a chill up his spine. Alex has to do some serious grovelling with Sophie. Scotty T makes life awkward for Holly when he brings her ex on a job
13/12/2018
Full Ep
38:15
S18 • E10Geordie ShoreGeordie Fest
The family celebrate Abbie's 21st birthday with the ultimate house party, of course Abbie's Nana is invited! The family share an emotional farewell as their time together comes to an end
20/12/2018
Full Ep
39:45
S19 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Family Is Rocked!
The Geordie's return to the toon and are in for a shock when a familiar face returns. Bethan and Beau are tested whilst Chloe and Sam's relationship starts to get back on track. Sophie has to make a difficult decision.
11/08/2020
Full Ep
39:11
S19 • E2Geordie ShoreNathan Needs A House Party
As Nathan hits rock bottom the family decide to throw a house party to lift his spirits. Sophie's missing her boyfriend whilst the newbies settle into the Geordie family.
11/08/2020
Full Ep
1:14:22
S19 • E8Geordie ShoreCardiff Carnage
Anna tells the squad they're off to Cardiff. Beau's buzzing because everyone will get to meet his brother, Harvey, who lives there. But it makes Bethan feels nervous.
11/08/2020
