Teen Mom OG
The F-Bomb
Season 5 E 6 • 28/04/2015
News of Farrah's return leaves Maci with a difficult decision, Amber reveals her new relationship, and Catelynn's health becomes a concern for her pregnancy.
S4 • E13Teen Mom OGFinale Special: Check-Up With Dr. Drew (Part 1)
Catelynn reflects on her emotional growth, Tyler speaks about the letter to his dad, and Dr. Drew encourages Farrah and her mom to empathize.
05/09/2012
S4 • E14Teen Mom OGFinale Special: Check-Up With Dr. Drew (Part 2)
Maci shares unexpected news about her relationship with Kyle, Dr. Drew reads a letter from Amber before hearing from Gary, and the kids join their parents on stage.
12/09/2012
S4Teen Mom OGTeen Mom: Season 4 - A Closer Look
Maci, Farrah, and Catelynn discuss what happened on the third episode of 'Teen Mom' Season 4, with host Layla Kayleigh Covino.
S4Teen Mom OGTeen Mom: Season 4 - 'Ask the Moms'
In this half hour special, 'Teen Mom' fans finally get a chance to ask Maci, Farrah, Amber, and Catelynn (and the major players in their lives) all the questions they've been dying to know. After four amazing seasons, there's still lots we don't know and now people across the country will get a chance to ask the mom's and the dad's directly ... and get the inside scoop.
S4Teen Mom OGTeen Mom: Season 4 - 'Amber Behind Bars'
In this half-hour special, Dr. Drew interviews Amber hitting on her past demons, her experience on 'Teen Mom', the challenges of being a teen mom, her legal woes, her time in jail and her hopes for the future, for herself, for Leah and for Gary. This special takes a closer and deeper look at what life behind bars is like for Amber.
S5 • E1Teen Mom OGBack and Better Than Ever
Cate and Tyler find out they are pregnant so Cate wants to get married. Maci struggles co-parenting with Ryan. Amber falls for Gary’s flirting, but is crushed when he goes on a family vacation with his new girlfriend and Leah.
24/03/2015
S5 • E2Teen Mom OGBack to School
Amber has complicated feelings about Gary and Kristina's relationship, Maci gets emotional when Bentley starts kindergarten, and Catelynn and Tyler throw a gender-reveal party.
31/03/2015
S5 • E3Teen Mom OGOld Wounds
A lack of communication makes co-parenting difficult for Maci and Ryan, Amber embarks on her book tour, and a social media post lands Catelynn and Tyler in hot water.
07/04/2015
S5 • E4Teen Mom OGNew Kids on the Block
Gary tells Amber that Kristina is having a baby, Teresa sets up a meeting with Catelynn and Tyler, and Maci and Taylor share their pregnancy news while planning a party for Bentley.
14/04/2015
S5 • E5Teen Mom OGSurprise, Surprise
Gary's flirting goes too far for Amber, Maci tells Ryan about her pregnancy, Catelynn and Tyler reunite with Carly, and Farrah makes her return.
21/04/2015
S5 • E7Teen Mom OGFirst Time for Everything
Maci reconsiders her decision to leave the show, Catelynn and Tyler adjust to life with a new baby, and Amber's family voices concern about her new relationship.
05/05/2015
S5 • E8Teen Mom OGMom vs. Mom
The moms meet up for press interviews in New York City, and things get heated when Farrah finds out that her return nearly caused Maci to leave the show.
12/05/2015
S5 • E10Teen Mom OGLet’s Face It
Farrah introduces Simon to Sophia, Catelynn leaves Nova with her mom for a weekend, Maci and Taylor buy their first home together, and Amber's family worries after learning more about Matt.
26/05/2015
S5 • E14Teen Mom OGWhy Can't We Just Get Along?
Amber struggles with custody issues, Maci invites Ryan to a mud run, Farrah reconsiders her breakup with Simon, and Tyler introduces his father to Nova for the first time.
05/01/2016
S5 • E15Teen Mom OGPlaying for Keeps
Farrah prepares to leave Sophia with her mother before heading overseas, Amber pushes for joint custody when Leah refuses to visit, and Maci makes a difficult parenting decision.
05/01/2016
S5 • E16Teen Mom OGParty Down
Gary makes changes to Amber's visitation with Leah, Farrah's past prevents her from attending an upscale party, and Catelynn and Tyler cut loose for their pre-wedding festivities.
12/01/2016
S5 • E19Teen Mom OGSkeletons in the Closet
Gary goes to Amber with concerns about Matt, Maci throws a party for Bentley's seventh birthday, and Tyler worries about Catelynn's mental health.
02/02/2016
S5 • E20Teen Mom OGForgive and Forget
Maci takes Bentley trick-or-treating when Ryan doesn't show, Amber stops by Gary's house on Leah's birthday, Catelynn and Tyler leave for Hawaii, and Farrah makes a major life decision.
09/02/2016
S5 • E21Teen Mom OGHoneymoon Is Over
Farrah reconsiders her relationship with Simon, Tyler worries when Butch wants to move out, Maci is overwhelmed by the workload at home, and Amber wants to take Leah on vacation.
16/02/2016
S5 • E35Teen Mom OGBeing Butch
After Butch is released from prison, memories and forgiveness bring Tyler and Butch to a new closeness that changes their lives. Butch finds himself in a happy relationship and makes steps towards getting engaged.
19/07/2016
sneak peek: butch denies his addictionTeen Mom OGS5 E35
Butch has trouble owning up to his addiction during the “Being Butch” special — airing July 18th at 9/8c!
11/07/2016
sneak peek: is butch ready to get married again?Teen Mom OGS5 E35
Meet Butch’s new girlfriend during the “Being Butch” special — airing July 18th at 9/8c!
11/07/2016
