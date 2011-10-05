Teen Mom OG
Change of Plans
Season 4 E 10 • 15/08/2012
Farrah and Daniel's vacation in Texas hits a snag, Amber goes house hunting, Catelynn and Tyler put school on the back burner, and Maci's tweets upset Ryan and Dalis.
S3 • E31Teen Mom OGReunion - Unseen Moments
Dr. Drew hosts an exclusive look at never-before-seen laughs, struggles and other drama from Season 3 with Farrah, Maci, Catelynn, and Amber.
05/10/2011
S4 • E1Teen Mom OGSeparation Anxiety
Maci and Kyle prepare Bentley for daycare, Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's second birthday, Farrah makes a big decision about her move to Florida, and Amber gets ready for rehab.
13/06/2012
S4 • E2Teen Mom OGLetting Go
Amber misses Leah in rehab, Catelynn and Tyler get emotional while visiting Carly, Maci and Kyle struggle to communicate, and Farrah packs up her life in Iowa.
13/06/2012
S4 • E3Teen Mom OGThe Places You'll Go
Catelynn and Tyler look forward to graduating, Maci thinks about joining Ryan's family vacation, Farrah settles into her new place, and Amber awaits a visit from Leah and Gary.
20/06/2012
S4 • E4Teen Mom OGStrike Out
Maci meets up with Kyle and Bentley at the beach, Farrah goes on a date with her new neighbor, Gary and Leah visit Amber in rehab, and Catelynn and Tyler struggle with houseguest Butch.
27/06/2012
35:52
S4 • E5Teen Mom OGHomecoming
Farrah visits her family in Iowa, Catelynn joins a support group for birth moms, Maci prepares for the semester, and Amber and Gary make strides in therapy.
11/07/2012
S4 • E6Teen Mom OGTemper Tantrums
Maci enrolls Bentley in preschool, Catelynn and Tyler deal with Butch's instability, Amber debates leaving rehab early, and Farrah and her sister lash out at their mom.
18/07/2012
S4 • E7Teen Mom OGFresh Start
Farrah starts dating again, Ryan disagrees with Maci's plans for Bentley, Amber finally heads home from rehab, and Tyler wants Catelynn to enroll in college.
25/07/2012
S4 • E8Teen Mom OGThe Next Step
Amber loses her temper with Gary, Catelynn and Tyler struggle with their feuding parents, Farrah introduces Daniel to Sophia, and Maci and Kyle take a big step toward their future.
01/08/2012
35:13
S4 • E9Teen Mom OGBy the Rules
Farrah realizes she needs with childcare, Gary and Amber struggle with custody, Maci shows Bentley their new home, and Catelynn and Tyler face Butch in court.
08/08/2012
34:59
S4 • E10Teen Mom OGChange of Plans
Farrah and Daniel's vacation in Texas hits a snag, Amber goes house hunting, Catelynn and Tyler put school on the back burner, and Maci's tweets upset Ryan and Dalis.
15/08/2012
35:33
S4 • E11Teen Mom OGFor the Best
Bentley's birthday ends in a blowout, Farrah prepares for a month without Sophia, Amber and Gary come up with a custody plan, and Catelynn and Tyler seek support for their moms.
22/08/2012
56:14
S4 • E12Teen Mom OGWake Up
Amber's new relationship causes Gary to act out, Maci prepares for a custody challenge, Farrah brings Sophia home, and Catelynn supports Tyler's decision about his dad.
29/08/2012
S4 • E13Teen Mom OGFinale Special: Check-Up With Dr. Drew (Part 1)
Catelynn reflects on her emotional growth, Tyler speaks about the letter to his dad, and Dr. Drew encourages Farrah and her mom to empathize.
05/09/2012
S4 • E14Teen Mom OGFinale Special: Check-Up With Dr. Drew (Part 2)
Maci shares unexpected news about her relationship with Kyle, Dr. Drew reads a letter from Amber before hearing from Gary, and the kids join their parents on stage.
12/09/2012
S4Teen Mom OGTeen Mom: Season 4 - A Closer Look
Maci, Farrah, and Catelynn discuss what happened on the third episode of 'Teen Mom' Season 4, with host Layla Kayleigh Covino.
S4Teen Mom OGTeen Mom: Season 4 - 'Ask the Moms'
In this half hour special, 'Teen Mom' fans finally get a chance to ask Maci, Farrah, Amber, and Catelynn (and the major players in their lives) all the questions they've been dying to know. After four amazing seasons, there's still lots we don't know and now people across the country will get a chance to ask the mom's and the dad's directly ... and get the inside scoop.
S4Teen Mom OGTeen Mom: Season 4 - 'Amber Behind Bars'
In this half-hour special, Dr. Drew interviews Amber hitting on her past demons, her experience on 'Teen Mom', the challenges of being a teen mom, her legal woes, her time in jail and her hopes for the future, for herself, for Leah and for Gary. This special takes a closer and deeper look at what life behind bars is like for Amber.
37:16
S5 • E1Teen Mom OGBack and Better Than Ever
Cate and Tyler find out they are pregnant so Cate wants to get married. Maci struggles co-parenting with Ryan. Amber falls for Gary’s flirting, but is crushed when he goes on a family vacation with his new girlfriend and Leah.
24/03/2015
33:59
S5 • E2Teen Mom OGBack to School
Amber has complicated feelings about Gary and Kristina's relationship, Maci gets emotional when Bentley starts kindergarten, and Catelynn and Tyler throw a gender-reveal party.
31/03/2015
