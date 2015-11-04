Geordie Shore
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Season 12 E 4 • 06/04/2016
With Holly away, Chloe and Charlotte’s friendship goes next level. Chantelle’s plan to test Scott goes badly wrong and Chloe is quick to take advantage. Charlotte arranges a showdown with Holly to try and clear the air.
S11 • E3Geordie ShoreScotty And Aaron At War
Gaz’s pulling competition causes a big bust up for Aaron and Scott. Charlotte tells Holly some home truths about Kyle which pushes their friendship to breaking point while the toga party sees Chloe and Scott get closer than ever.
04/11/2015
S11 • E4Geordie ShoreThe Break Up
The squad head back to Zante. Chloe causes carnage at the boat party while Kyle comes to a big decision over Holly. And when Marnie sees Kyle at the club, the simmering tensions boil over and it all kicks off.
11/11/2015
S11 • E5Geordie ShoreRevenge Is Sweet
Gaz gives newly dumped Holly some tough love pushing her to breaking point. Kyle enjoys his first lads' night until the girls turn up unannounced. The girls get revenge, Charlotte kicks off leaving the boys and girls torn apart.
18/11/2015
S11 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Big Divide
It’s tense when the Geordies set sail for Ios as Kyle and Holly’s split continues to divide the boys and girls. Scott upsets Chloe, Holly confronts Kyle while Charlotte goes to extraordinary lengths in search of a kebab.
25/11/2015
S11 • E7Geordie ShoreAaron And Kyle's Bust Up
Chloe’s attempt to get Scott's attention goes badly wrong. A trip to the beach has a nice surprise for Nathan. Meanwhile the Holly and Kyle situation comes to a head as the boys come to blows with huge consequences for Holly and Kyle.
02/12/2015
S11 • E8Geordie ShoreHome Truths For Holly
After his dramatic exit, the Geordies come to terms with life after Kyle. Chloe’s plan to make Scott jealous backfires and Charlotte gives Holly some very tough love which does not go down well.
09/12/2015
S11 • E9Geordie ShoreHappy Gay Day!
Chloe and Holly kick off before Chloe confronts Scott and lets slip how she truly feels. Meanwhile, Marnie gets an unexpected call while Nathan has some big news for the family.
16/12/2015
S11 • E10Geordie ShoreThe Proposal
The Geordie Squad's big Greek adventure comes to a dramatic end. After Chloe dropped the L-bomb, Scott wants a word. There’s a surprise arrival for one of the family and Marnie has some massive news.
23/12/2015
S12 • E2Geordie ShoreHello Single Charlotte!
Oi Oi! Charlotte finally turns up with a couple of bunnies and some bigger news for Gaz. But will Holly now be able to share her secret? Aaron and Scott’s dates with new girl Chantelle end badly as the lads and Chloe all kick off.
23/03/2016
S12 • E3Geordie ShoreHolly's Tears
Charlotte gets the Dick Detectives to go hard on Gaz while Scott stuns everyone by dropping the girlfriend bomb on new girl Chantelle. Holly has a massive bust up with Charlotte when she sees her necking on with Chloe.
30/03/2016
06/04/2016
S12 • E5Geordie ShoreYou're The Victim!
Boss Anna treats the Geordies with a trip to Hull. Gaz and Charlotte spend the night together, Chloe finally comes clean to Chantelle over what she gave Scott and it all kicks off. Plus there’s one huge shock when Marnie returns.
13/04/2016
S12 • E6Geordie ShoreThe 'L' Bomb
Chloe is totally buzzin’ when a new lad arrives. Charlotte pulls right in front of Gaz. Marnie goes mental when a girl of Aaron’s turns up and it kicks off again when the newbie drops Scott right in it with Chantelle.
20/04/2016
S12 • E7Geordie ShoreBreaking Girl Code
Marnie necks on with new lad Marty to teach Aaron a lesson. Charlotte's got Chloe's back when it all kicks off between the girls. Gary and Charlotte end up in bed causing ripples in the Geordie house.
27/04/2016
S12 • E8Geordie ShoreMore Than Friends
It’s the final episode and the Geordies don’t disappoint. Gary returns and drops a bombshell. New boy Marty cant’ get a stiffy with Chloe. Scott and Chantelle finally ‘make friends’. Holly needs to make an all important decision and there’s a shock exit!
04/05/2016
S13 • E2Geordie ShoreThe G-Bomb
Ibiza. At the boat party, Aaron drops the G-bomb on Marnie and single Gaz is back when he pulls Chantelle. But how will Holly react when she finds out? Chloe’s plan to get Marty ends in pie with Marty legging it out of a caravan window to escape.
02/11/2016
S13 • E3Geordie ShoreBroken Relationships
Maga. Big boss Anna is fuming when the squad finally return from Ibiza. Marnie’s plan to get Aaron’s attention backfires and the couple reach crisis point when Nathan gets involved. Gaz and Holly try to clear the air over the Chantelle kiss.
09/11/2016
S13 • E4Geordie ShoreGary And Sophie's Showdown
Kavos. Chloe gets jealous of Holly and Marty and completely kicks off. Marnie’s upset that Aaron’s gone without even talking. Scott receives some big news and there’s a shock arrival which has huge consequences for Gaz and Chantelle.
16/11/2016
S13 • E5Geordie ShoreHere's Nathan!
Kavos. It’s seriously awks between Sophie, Gaz and Chantelle after their kick off. Aaron finally returns but Marnie isn’t happy. Chantelle and Marty clash over Chloe which leads to Chantelle making a big decision. Nathan takes getting mortal to the next level.
23/11/2016
S13 • E6Geordie ShorePlaying Mind Games
Napa. It's the morning after Chantelle left. Sophie gets some big news from boss Anna, Aaron ends up in an ambulance and Chloe goes all out to get over Marty at the pool party. But when Marty pulls again, things quickly go west.
30/11/2016
S13 • E7Geordie ShoreGaz's True Feelings
Napa. Marty ends up in hospital after the beach party. Boss Anna has some big news for Sophie and Holly’s gutted. Nathan has an unusual plan to help Chloe while Gaz comes to a decision over Charlotte. Aaron’s fuming when Marnie goes in on Marty. .
07/12/2016
