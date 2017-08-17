Catfish: The TV Show

Angel & Remy

Season 7 E 32 • 04/07/2019

Nev and Elle King think they've landed a particularly brazen catfish with Remy, whose deceptions and excuses are flimsy, but they're unprepared for the reveals to come.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
41:22

S6 • E18
Catfish: The TV Show
Nicole & Nicole

Max and Nev team up with their Brazilian counterparts to help Nicole find one of the many strangers who have been using her name and face to trick people, including lovelorn catfishee Ryan.
17/08/2017
Full Ep
41:22

S6 • E19
Catfish: The TV Show
Jose & Jay

A familiar face returns as Max and Nev investigate the true identity and sudden disappearance of Jay, the new online love interest of former catfish Jose. 
24/08/2017
Full Ep
41:02

S6 • E20
Catfish: The TV Show
Caitlyn & Kenton

Single mom Caitlyn's Southern beau, Kenton, raises red flags immediately with a Nev-related lie, so the guys dig into his story to see if any of his claims, or his feelings, are real.
31/08/2017
Full Ep
33:36

S6 • E22
Catfish: The TV Show
Hooked On Love

Join Nev & Max on a trip down memory lane as they reminisce about the happiest highlights of the past seasons. They count down the 10 most amorous Catfish moments, as well as sneak peeks at what's on deck for season 6!
26/02/2017
Full Ep
31:23

S6 • E23
Catfish: The TV Show
Still Hooked!

Nev and Max follow up with catfish and their victims from some of the most memorable episodes. We hear what life has been like since filming and learn if these former online relationships have a chance at surviving in real life!
25/05/2017
Full Ep
31:57

S6 • E24
Catfish: The TV Show
The Untold Stories, Pt. 9

Catfish: The Untold Stories features three shocking catfish stories from the recent past as told by the people who actually experienced them.
01/06/2017
Full Ep
31:04

S6 • E25
Catfish: The TV Show
The Untold Stories, Pt. 10

Catfish: The Untold Stories features real-life shocking catfish tales from the recent past, including one never before told story by Nev, of how he was Catfished again!
08/06/2017
Full Ep
31:44

S6 • E27
Catfish: The TV Show
Liar, Liar, Catfish On Fire

We will use CTG wraps to introduce us to the top 20 biggest lies that have ever been told on Catfish. CTG may comment on the clip after it plays before introducing the next crazy lie.
03/08/2017
Full Ep
30:57

S6 • E28
Catfish: The TV Show
The Times When Catfish Broke The Internet

Charlamagne Tha God dives headfirst into the twittersphere to find some of the wildest, funniest, and outright insane comments and memes you have made during iconic Catfish moments.
10/08/2017
Full Ep
28:58

S6 • E29
Catfish: The TV Show
What Kind of Catfish Are You?

Nev breaks down the different species of Catfish, from the Cheaters, to the Scammers and the Revenge Artists, as he counts down some of the show's wildest moments.
07/09/2017
Full Ep
38:10

S7 • E32
Catfish: The TV Show
Angel & Remy

Nev and Elle King think they've landed a particularly brazen catfish with Remy, whose deceptions and excuses are flimsy, but they're unprepared for the reveals to come.
04/07/2019
Full Ep
30:52

S7 • E31
Catfish: The TV Show
Oceanna & Nelly

Nev and Slick Woods are ensnared in a bewildering web of lies involving Oceanna, her ex Kira and new potential flames Raven, Nelly, Kayla and Ciara -- all of whom may be the same person.
27/06/2019
Full Ep
31:12

S7 • E1
Catfish: The TV Show
Sheklia & Talli

Le'Vonte's worried his mom Sheklia's online beau Talli is just another unworthy suitor, but Max and Nev are amazed by a Catfish first when their investigation leads to a big surprise. 
04/01/2018
Full Ep
30:52

S7 • E2
Catfish: The TV Show
Alyssa & Tyler

Alyssa considers her dreamy and supportive chatroom pal Tyler to be the love of her life, but Nev and Max's findings force her to consider just how much deception she can tolerate. 
11/01/2018
Full Ep
32:33

S7 • E3
Catfish: The TV Show
Kim & Matt

Max and Nev encounter an unusual dynamic when Joseph asks them to check out Matt, his ex Kim's flame of five years who refuses to share photos -- and it turns out Kim has secrets, too.
18/01/2018
Full Ep
29:58

S7 • E4
Catfish: The TV Show
Lawrence & Cierra

Periscope star Lawrence has leaned on Cierra for support during health scares and dark times, but as Max and Nev dig into her story, they wonder if the romance is too good to be true. 
25/01/2018
Full Ep
34:52

S7 • E5
Catfish: The TV Show
Mary & Adam

The tables have turned as recovering catfish Mary returns to the series, asking Max and Nev to find out if she's the one being tricked this time by her on-and-off internet love Adam. 
01/02/2018
Full Ep
31:30

S7 • E6
Catfish: The TV Show
Zak & Garrett

Zak has a good reason for having two online profiles, but he's afraid that Garrett's disappearances and reluctance to meet are red flags, so he asks Nev and Max to solve the mystery.
08/02/2018
Full Ep
29:08

S7 • E7
Catfish: The TV Show
Traves & Candy

Max and Nev are skeptical when mechanic Traves tells them all about his perfect girlfriend, Las Vegas aspiring model Candy Red, and an unexpected informant helps them get to the truth.
15/02/2018
Full Ep
32:58

S7 • E8
Catfish: The TV Show
Mandy & Jose

Mandy's son Quentin has major doubts about her love Jose, who claims not to have a phone and keeps standing her up, and Nev and Max's investigation leads to an all-too-familiar face.
22/02/2018
Full Ep
32:12

S7 • E9
Catfish: The TV Show
Infiniti & Dave

Max and Nev uncover some disturbing evidence when they look into Dave, NYC dancer Infiniti's crush of six months, but there are several more plot twists ahead before all is revealed.
01/03/2018
Bonus
00:43

Deleted Scene: Corduroy Twins
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E9

Nev and Max have an important discussion about pants.
02/03/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018