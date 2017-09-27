Geordie Shore
The Girls Get Spiritual
Season 16 E 7 • 21/02/2018
The Geordies are back, and whilst Nathan puts the newbies through their paces, fighting friends make amends. Sophie has a surprise guest, Sam’s in the bad books, and a missing member of the family re-joins the house.
S15 • E5Geordie ShoreArrivederci Newcastle
Anna announces that Scotty and Marty won’t be coming back, but there's no time to stay down as Anna wants the gang to head to Rome to show the Italians how to party Geordie style! Gaz and Abbie are getting close, but the arrival of an old friend has Abbie feeling jealous and Gaz facing a choice.
27/09/2017
36:55
S15 • E6Geordie ShoreChloe's Challenge
The Radgies are in Rome and Boss Anna has work for them: Show the Italians how to party Geordie style! Nathan is annoyed with Chloe, Gaz and Abbie get closer and Aaron tells Gaz he wants to give it a go with Marnie... But will she feel the same?
04/10/2017
37:28
S15 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Triple Date
Abbie wakes up feeling in control of her and Gaz. While Nathan and chloe make up the rest of the gang head out to Laser tag where the only thing in Gary’s sights is Abbie. Marnie and Aaron are not on the same page and a slip of the tongue ends up in a massive argument and a trip to A&E.
11/10/2017
38:43
S15 • E8Geordie ShoreHas Gary Met His Match?
Aaron wakes up to his birthday, hung over and in Marnie’s seriously bad books. At Aaron’s party both Gary and Abbie have their eyes on the other people and Marnie gives Aaron a present he won’t forget. The gang sack off work for a day at the pub and someone utters those three little words, “I love you”.
18/10/2017
35:59
S15 • E9Geordie ShoreCouples Counselling
As the gang get ready to leave the house Marnie has to make a decision about her and Aaron. Gary and Abbie are both happy with their open relationship but when Marnie talks ato Aaron, it looks like Maaron might be over for good. Will every one leave the Shore together or apart?
18/10/2017
37:13
S16 • E2Geordie ShoreChloe Confronts Abbie
The Geordies are back and newbie Sam is already creating havoc between the girls. And despite ex-flames Marnie and Aaron both having partners, their relationship is as close as ever – but will sharing a bed prove too much temptation?
17/01/2018
40:31
S16 • E3Geordie ShoreThe Mams Come To Party
It’s Marnie’s birthday, which means house party time! However, an appearance from her boyfriend sends tensions soaring, with Aaron and Nathan coming to blows! And Anna sends the family to work in Tenerife – but will all the family be going?
24/01/2018
42:41
S16 • E4Geordie ShoreChloe's First Date
The Geordies are back and going radge in Tenerife, and it’s not only the weather that’s heating up! Steph’s on the pull, and after being torn between Chloe and Abbie, Sam continues to play with fire, leading to ‘smashing’ consequences.
31/01/2018
38:22
S16 • E5Geordie ShoreTenerife Was A 10
The Geordies are back and going radge in Tenerife, and it’s not only the weather that’s heating up! After finally deciding that he prefers Chloe, Sam takes her on a parascending date – but is their relationship about to hit new heights?
07/02/2018
38:30
S16 • E6Geordie ShoreChicken Shop Date
The lads and lasses are back in Newcastle after their trip to Tenerife and a lack of action sends Sophie and Nathan to horny new levels! Sam’s out to impress Chloe, but it’s not long before there’s tears, and cracks start to show within the family.
14/02/2018
37:46
S16 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Girls Get Spiritual
21/02/2018
38:59
S16 • E8Geordie ShoreThe L Bomb
The Geordie’s are back, and the whole family are finally reunited. A trip to Edinburgh brings old flames Marnie and Aaron closer again, and Sam is left grovelling to Chloe. Cracks start to show between old friends when Nathan and Marnie come to blows.
28/02/2018
38:26
S16 • E9Geordie ShoreChloe's Barbers
The Geordies are back, and it’s not long before the gang hit the toon. Marnie and Nathan clear the air, Abbie’s on the pull, and Sam and Chloe work through their issues. And on a night out, things get heated between best friends Steph and Abbie.
07/03/2018
36:53
S16 • E10Geordie ShoreThe Toilet Trip
It’s the last couple of days in the house for the Geordies, and they’re going out with bang! Steph and Abbie make up, and suspicions arise over how close Marnie and Aaron are. Sam asks Chloe on a date, but will she be leaving the house as his girlfriend?
14/03/2018
39:35
S17 • E2Geordie ShoreOn The Pull
The Geordies are back. Get ready for even more partying, pulling, necking on and getting mortal.Abbie says soz to Dee after her savage club swill, Sam and Nathan almost kick off over Chloe, and Nathan packs his bags after a spider attack.
23/05/2015
37:26
S17 • E3Geordie ShoreSneaking Off To Byron Bay
The Geordies take radge to new heights when they go skydiving, Nathan calls Chloe a stalker causing her to go crackers at Chrysten, and the gang head to Byron Bay for a night out.
30/05/2015
37:45
S17 • E4Geordie ShoreFamily Reunion
Half the gang head to Byron Bay leaving Chloe And Nathan at home and still not speaking. Sophie is still on the hunt for love, but as Abbie and Grant get closer, will Sam and Chloe’s love survive him leaving her behind?
06/06/2015
37:28
S17 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Next Step
Making up is a bridge too far for someone and they pack their bags. Chloe puts on a show that Sam will never forget. Grant finds himself cosy in the girl’s bedroom and Sophie’s search for a boy brings her a lot closer to home.
13/06/2015
36:32
S17 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Shag Pad Invasion
Geordie House Parties are a thing of legend – getting mortal, tashing on, and a few home truths, but will it be the end of the party for Grant and Abbie? Sam sees red when Chloe gets up close with Alex however, Nathan has the last laugh.
20/06/2015
37:59
S17 • E7Geordie ShoreLook Who's Back
27/06/2015
38:51
S17 • E8Geordie ShoreQueen Nathan's Birthday
Holly’s is concerned for Chloe but Chloe just wants to teach Sam a lesson. Nathan’s birthday calls for a trip to the outback, but what will the locals make of four men in drag? Sophie has no concerns as she brings her drag queen to bed.
04/07/2015
