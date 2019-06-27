About

Would you know your perfect match if they were standing right in front of you? 10 guys and 10 girls are about to find out. Using sophisticated dating technology, as well as professional matchmakers, psychologists and their family and friends, the 20 housemates in Are You The One have each already been matched with their perfect other half in the house. Now it's their job to uncover the mystery of their soul mate's identity. As they get to know each other and budding relationships form, the romantic hopefuls will learn that if the data doesn't match what their heart feels, they will have to start over in their quest for romance. And if finding true love isn't incentive enough, if all contestants match up with their correct partners by the end of the series, they will share in MTV's largest cash prize ever - 1 million dollars!