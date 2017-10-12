Are You The One?

Come One, Come All, Pt. 1

Season 8 E 1 • 27/06/2019

Sparks fly and jealousy ignites when 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match head to Hawaii for their chance to find love and win $1 million.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
28:11

S6 • E4
Are You The One?
Bae-trayal

Malcolm and Nurys face the Truth Booth, the ladies get quizzed on the guys, and a round of pillow-wrestling gets out of hand.
12/10/2017
Full Ep
29:59

S6 • E5
Are You The One?
Jelly AF

Dimitri offends Nicole at the lingerie party, Kareem hurts Alivia when he pursues someone else, and Audrey makes a surprising pick at the Matchup Ceremony.
19/10/2017
Full Ep
32:18

S8 • E1
Are You The One?
Come One, Come All, Pt. 1

Sparks fly and jealousy ignites when 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match head to Hawaii for their chance to find love and win $1 million.
27/06/2019
Highlight
08:14

Meet the Singles
Are You The One?S8 E1

This season on Are You the One?, everyone in the house is sexually fluid, and any of the singles could make a match.
22/06/2019
Highlight
02:44

Emotional Intelligence Is the Best Pickup Line
Are You The One?S8 E1

After Kai and Jenna bond over their shared interest in introspection, Kai opens up about his transition, and things heat up between the two of them.
27/06/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018