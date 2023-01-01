- Full Episodes
- 38:59
S2 • E7
A Break In South AfricaWill Charlotte and Mel resolve things in time for their trip to South Africa? Josh proves himself to be the ultimate hero when he rushes to Charlotte's aid after a terrifying accident. Charlotte enjoys an African safari with Josh.01/01/2023
- 39:05
S2 • E6
Fright NightJosh's parents are staying over but will The Crosbys and The Ritchies get on? Charlotte suspects paranormal activity and turns to a medium and his dog. Mel's birthday ends in disaster. (S2, ep6)01/01/2023
- 38:43
S2 • E5
Elephant In The RoomWith their new schedule in place and a plan for their parents to meet, Josh and Charlotte are heading towards a whole new level of love. But things take a turn for the worse when Charlotte's attempt to surprise Josh goes horribly wrong. (S2, ep5)01/01/2023
- 38:28
S2 • E2
Mam's Going To IcelandCharlotte and Mel come face to face to try and resolve their differences. Josh invites Charlotte to Bolton for a big family dinner and Charlotte surprises her Mam by taking her on a trip. (S2, ep2)01/01/2023
- 38:01
S2 • E3
Sorry, Not SorryCharlotte and her Mam head off to Iceland on a mission to save the whales. Josh decides to go on a big night out which leads to a huge row. Charlotte is left questioning their relationship. (S2, ep3)01/01/2023
- 39:01
S2 • E4
Engagement PartyCharlotte must devise a plan to save her and Josh from splitting. Charlotte travels to Manchester for Adam and Jamie's engagement party, but a sick night ends in a media storm. (S2, ep4)01/01/2023
- 40:33
S2 • E8
About The Charlotte Show Season 2
Join Charlotte Crosby on her real-life reality show. Follow her friendships, family life, glamorous career, wild nights out and of course her romances with boyfriend Josh.