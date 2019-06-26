YOUR FAVORITE MTV SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show
39:32
S3 • E2
All or Nothing
After a huge fallout about when to have a baby, can Charlotte and Josh save their relationship? Banana goes to the vets, and Lauren has an emotional surprise for Charlotte. (S3, ep2)
26/06/2019
37:08
S3 • E3
A Wee Surprise
Charlotte has an embarrassing accident which results in a trip to the mattress shop. Charlotte must tell her mam and Lauren some big news about her and Josh, but how will they react? (S3, ep3)
11/07/2019
39:27
S3 • E4
The Lakes
Charlotte and Josh invite their parents for a weekend away, but will their families still get on after a weekend together in the Lake District? (S3, ep4)
01/01/2023
39:28
S3 • E5
Smoothie and Bust
Charlotte and Josh discover they will be travelling abroad for work, but an argument over a smoothie threatens to ruin the trip. Charlotte sees a consultant about her breast pain. (S3, ep5)
01/01/2023
38:09
S3 • E6
Brazil
Charlotte and Josh head off to Brazil. But their romantic getaway turns sour after a series of arguments leaves Charlotte questioning the future of their relationship. (S3, ep6)
24/07/2019
40:25
S3 • E8
Birthday Girl
Charlotte comes out of surgery after having her breast implants removed, but it looks like recovery will be slow and painful. It's Charlotte's birthday and she and Josh have a joint party. (S3, ep8)
01/01/2023
About The Charlotte Show Season 3