YOUR FAVORITE MTV SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Geordie Shore
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Hills: New Beginnings
Teen Mom 2
Ex On The Beach USA
All Shows
Shows
Geordie Shore
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Hills: New Beginnings
Teen Mom 2
Ex On The Beach USA
All Shows
TV Guide
What Really Happened to Missing Runner Jerika Binks?
30/01/2020
After a break in the case, Dometi, journalist Kiera Carter and the lead detective attempt to piece together the facts of Jerika Binks's mysterious disappearance.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
02:28
What Really Happened to Missing Runner Jerika Binks?
After a break in the case, Dometi, journalist Kiera Carter and the lead detective attempt to piece together the facts of Jerika Binks's mysterious disappearance.
30/01/2020
You may also like
5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018