The Challenge: Vendettas
First Impressions: Morgan
04/02/2019
When Morgan Willett of "Big Brother" joins The Challenge: War of the Worlds, her fellow players size up their new competition.
More
Sneak Peek
01:08
Sneak Peek: Strike While The Iron’s HotThe Challenge: Vendettas E10
Kyle and Tony – who’s in a position of power – start plotting to take aim at some of the game’s bigger names. But will they go through with it?
06/03/2018
Sneak Peek
00:58
Sneak Peek: Pallet PirateThe Challenge: Vendettas E11
The challenge quickly devolves as Challengers resort to stealing from one another to win, but anything goes in this challenge.
09/03/2018
Sneak Peek
01:24
Sneak Peek: Nicole’s BirthdayThe Challenge: Vendettas E11
While Devin celebrates his elimination victory, Nicole celebrates her birthday – but little does she know her present is going to be her ex-girlfriend in the form of a Mercenary.
09/03/2018
Sneak Peek
01:22
Sneak Peek - Natalie's ApologyThe Challenge: Vendettas E12
Natalie apologizes for throwing Nelson into The Ring against The Mercenaries, but he's reluctant to accept.
16/03/2018
Sneak Peek
01:11
Sneak Peek - Sink or SwimThe Challenge: Vendettas E12
In the daily challenge, one team thrives while the other team struggles to find its rhythm. Who will go into The Troika, and who will go into The Ring?
21/03/2018
Sneak Peek
00:42
Sneak Peek - The Challenge Vendettas: Eight Become FourThe Challenge: Vendettas E14
Victory is far from assured when the remaining Challengers find out that half of them will be going home with nothing.
02/04/2018
Sneak Peek
02:03
Sneak Peek: Sorry Excuse For A WomanThe Challenge: Vendettas E15
When Marie accuses Britni of being a "Confessional Gangster," someone who is nice to your face but talks sh*t behind your back, the two exchange heated words at the reunion. Is this the birth of a new Vendetta?
06/04/2018
Sneak Peek
01:17
Sneak Peek: Let's Get PersonalThe Challenge: Vendettas E15
At the reunion, Bananas accuses Tony of having a bad track record when it comes to loyalty, which Tony takes as a dig at his personal life and things quickly escalate from there.
06/04/2018
Bonus
00:59
A History-Making Challenge VictoryThe Challenge: Vendettas E16
The Challenge: Vendettas champion Cara Maria opens up about her road to becoming the first-ever solo winner.
18/04/2018
Interview
02:26
First Impressions: MorganThe Challenge: Vendettas
When Morgan Willett of "Big Brother" joins The Challenge: War of the Worlds, her fellow players size up their new competition.
04/02/2019
Interview
02:50
First Impressions: GusThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Challenge: War of the Worlds crew reacts to the news that Gus of Floribama Shore will compete on the show.
05/02/2019
Interview
02:22
First Impressions: GeorgiaThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Challengers give their initial takes on newcomer Georgia's Miley Cyrus looks and outgoing personality.
05/02/2019
Interview
02:35
First Impressions: AlanThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Challengers think Alan seems completely lost despite his "soft-core porn" good looks.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:49
First Impressions: Ashley C.The Challenge: Vendettas
The cast weighs in with their initial thoughts on Ashley C. and his muscles on top of muscles on top of muscles.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:13
First Impressions: ChaseThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Challenge Veterans are unimpressed by Chase's "Bachelorette" background, from both political and athletic perspectives.
07/02/2019
Interview
01:50
First Impressions: DeeThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Veterans give their first take on Dee, whose short stature might conceal a wild, fighting spirit.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:12
First Impressions: JPThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds takes a break from drooling over JP's adonic good looks to assess his odds in the competition.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:04
First Impressions: JoshThe Challenge: Vendettas
Josh's "resting bitch face" and his "Big Brother" connections heavily influence the Veterans' assessments of him.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:31
First Impressions: Liz & JuliaThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds gives their initial impressions of the Nolan twins from "Big Brother," who are seen as having an unfair advantage.
07/02/2019
