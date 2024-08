Meet The 78ers: The True Story Behind Sydney's First Mardi Gras

We sat down with four of the original 78ers who participated in Sydney’s first ever Mardi Gras back in ‘78, faced brutal police attacks and rallied together for a better future. Their actions completely changed the game for LGBTQIA+ rights in this country. Watch Penny, David, Sandra and Robert share their story and their advice to young people today.