Floribama Shore

Codi Plays Hard to Get

Season 2 • 07/08/2018

On the dance floor, Codi decides to show Candace what she’s missing to make her jealous.

01:50

After Shore: That Time Candace’s Parents Were Extra
Floribama ShoreS1

Candace is shocked when she learns about a little advice her father gave to the guys on Parents Day.
09/01/2018
Highlight
02:26

A Summer to Remember
Floribama ShoreS1

The gang packs up and says goodbye.
10/01/2018
Highlight
01:22

Don't Mess with Aimee's Toothpaste
Floribama ShoreS2

Things get heated when Aimee accuses Codi of using her toothpaste.
14/07/2018
Highlight
01:21

Nilsa and Aimee Fight
Floribama ShoreS2

When Nilsa tries to talk to Gus and Codi about the toothpaste situation, Aimee feels betrayed.
17/07/2018
Highlight
01:06

Gus vs. Candace
Floribama ShoreS2

A heated argument breaks out between Gus and Candace after the roommates get kicked out of the bar.
20/07/2018
Highlight
01:14

Don't Call Nilsa a Hoe Pt. 2
Floribama ShoreS2

All hell breaks loose when Kirk throws crackers at the guy at the bar who insulted Nilsa.
20/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:39

Don't Call Nilsa a Hoe Pt. 1
Floribama ShoreS2

The roommates head to a bar to kick off Gus's birthday, but things turn ugly when Nilsa encounters a trash-talking patron.
20/07/2018
Sneak Peek
02:07

Kortni's Diaper
Floribama ShoreS2

The roommates are mortified when Kortni decides to test out her new diaper in the living room.
20/07/2018
Highlight
00:38

Codi and Nilsa Lose Their Cool
Floribama ShoreS2

Nilsa doesn't hold back after Codi spills a drink on her shirt.
28/07/2018
Sneak Peek
02:21

Codi Begs Candace for a Date
Floribama ShoreS2

Fueled by alcohol, Codi confesses his feelings for Candace and begs her for a date, but she’s skeptical.
07/08/2018
Highlight
01:15

00:44

Gus Hits Below the Belt
Floribama ShoreS2

The roommates are shocked when Gus goes too far during his argument with Candace.
14/08/2018
01:37

Codi Has an "Accident"
Floribama ShoreS2

Aimee and Nilsa frame Codi after he passes out in a taxi, and he's a little confused about how he could've wet his pants.
14/08/2018
01:58

Kortni Learns the Truth About Logan
Floribama ShoreS2

Kortni's stressed out when her best friend Reina reveals troubling news about Logan.
14/08/2018
00:43

Nilsa Finds a Cute Boy in Plain Sight
Floribama ShoreS2

While on the lookout for cute guys at the bar, Nilsa spies a familiar face.
28/08/2018
00:51

"Am I Pregnant?"
Floribama ShoreS2

As Kortni attempts to decipher the results of a pregnancy test, Logan barges into the house uninvited.
28/08/2018
01:27

“You Know Who This Is”
Floribama ShoreS2

When Logan keeps calling in an effort to reach Kortni, Nilsa tells him off.
04/09/2018
01:17

Logan Scares Kortni Away from the Bar
Floribama ShoreS2

When Kortni spots Logan at the bar, she makes a hasty getaway, and Jeremiah provides emotional support.
04/09/2018
00:41

Kortni Breaks Down
Floribama ShoreS2

Kortni worries if she'll ever have children, and Jeremiah provides words of encouragement and a shoulder to cry on.
10/09/2018
02:15

The Roommates Rally Around Candace
Floribama ShoreS2

Candace realizes that her roommates can help her with her problems, and she's appreciative of the sweet support they show her.
10/09/2018
00:39

Gus Gets Personal with the Guys
Floribama ShoreS2

Gus opens up to Kirk and Codi about his difficult childhood.
17/09/2018
