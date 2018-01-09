Floribama Shore
Codi Plays Hard to Get
Season 2 • 07/08/2018
On the dance floor, Codi decides to show Candace what she’s missing to make her jealous.
01:50
After Shore: That Time Candace’s Parents Were ExtraFloribama ShoreS1
Candace is shocked when she learns about a little advice her father gave to the guys on Parents Day.
09/01/2018
Highlight
01:22
Don't Mess with Aimee's ToothpasteFloribama ShoreS2
Things get heated when Aimee accuses Codi of using her toothpaste.
14/07/2018
Highlight
01:21
Nilsa and Aimee FightFloribama ShoreS2
When Nilsa tries to talk to Gus and Codi about the toothpaste situation, Aimee feels betrayed.
17/07/2018
Highlight
01:06
Gus vs. CandaceFloribama ShoreS2
A heated argument breaks out between Gus and Candace after the roommates get kicked out of the bar.
20/07/2018
Highlight
01:14
Don't Call Nilsa a Hoe Pt. 2Floribama ShoreS2
All hell breaks loose when Kirk throws crackers at the guy at the bar who insulted Nilsa.
20/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:39
Don't Call Nilsa a Hoe Pt. 1Floribama ShoreS2
The roommates head to a bar to kick off Gus's birthday, but things turn ugly when Nilsa encounters a trash-talking patron.
20/07/2018
Sneak Peek
02:07
Kortni's DiaperFloribama ShoreS2
The roommates are mortified when Kortni decides to test out her new diaper in the living room.
20/07/2018
Highlight
00:38
Codi and Nilsa Lose Their CoolFloribama ShoreS2
Nilsa doesn't hold back after Codi spills a drink on her shirt.
28/07/2018
Sneak Peek
02:21
Codi Begs Candace for a DateFloribama ShoreS2
Fueled by alcohol, Codi confesses his feelings for Candace and begs her for a date, but she’s skeptical.
07/08/2018
Highlight
00:44
Gus Hits Below the BeltFloribama ShoreS2
The roommates are shocked when Gus goes too far during his argument with Candace.
14/08/2018
01:37
Codi Has an "Accident"Floribama ShoreS2
Aimee and Nilsa frame Codi after he passes out in a taxi, and he's a little confused about how he could've wet his pants.
14/08/2018
01:58
Kortni Learns the Truth About LoganFloribama ShoreS2
Kortni's stressed out when her best friend Reina reveals troubling news about Logan.
14/08/2018
00:43
Nilsa Finds a Cute Boy in Plain SightFloribama ShoreS2
While on the lookout for cute guys at the bar, Nilsa spies a familiar face.
28/08/2018
00:51
"Am I Pregnant?"Floribama ShoreS2
As Kortni attempts to decipher the results of a pregnancy test, Logan barges into the house uninvited.
28/08/2018
01:27
“You Know Who This Is”Floribama ShoreS2
When Logan keeps calling in an effort to reach Kortni, Nilsa tells him off.
04/09/2018
01:17
Logan Scares Kortni Away from the BarFloribama ShoreS2
When Kortni spots Logan at the bar, she makes a hasty getaway, and Jeremiah provides emotional support.
04/09/2018
00:41
Kortni Breaks DownFloribama ShoreS2
Kortni worries if she'll ever have children, and Jeremiah provides words of encouragement and a shoulder to cry on.
10/09/2018
02:15
The Roommates Rally Around CandaceFloribama ShoreS2
Candace realizes that her roommates can help her with her problems, and she's appreciative of the sweet support they show her.
10/09/2018
