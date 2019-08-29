Teen Mom UK

Congrats! Shannon Goes Into Labour

Season 6 • 12/09/2019

After experiencing sharp pains, Shannon is rushed to hospital where her second child is born!

03:14

Shannon Locks Charlie Out The House
Teen Mom UKS6

An after dinner bust-up over future living arrangements leaves the pair on the rocks...
29/08/2019
03:36

Chloe And Jordan Enjoy A Greek Beachside Dinner
Teen Mom UKS6

After the family invited them to Greece, the pair savour a well overdue date night...
29/08/2019
03:06

Sassi Feels The Nerves As She Gets Breast Enlargement Surgery
Teen Mom UKS6

It's a big day for Sassi when she finally gets her long-awaited boob surgery...
29/08/2019
03:11

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Chloe Gets The Chop For Charity
Teen Mom UKS6

When hosting a fundraiser for a cancer charity, Chloe cuts her hair to help raise funds...
05/09/2019
03:33

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste's Emotional Breakup
Teen Mom UKS6

With another baby on the way, Amber takes the scary step towards being a single mum of two...
05/09/2019
03:45

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Amber Opens Up To Counsellor About Relationship Issues
Teen Mom UKS6

With another baby on the way, Amber combats the stress caused by bickering with Ste...
05/09/2019
03:15

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Sassi Teases Darren At Zena'ya's Big Wedding Catwalk
Teen Mom UKS6

After seeing Zena'ya walk the stage in a bridesmaid's dress, Sassi can't help but tease Darren over weddings...
05/09/2019
05:04

Amber And Ste's Big Baby Gender Reveal
Teen Mom UKS6

Despite their break-up, the pair clean the slate and come together for the big moment...
12/09/2019
04:22

Dylan And Ree-Ane Agree To Joint Parenting Activity
Teen Mom UKS6

Megan's co-parenting plan comes together when Dylan and Ree-Ane attend baby ballet...
12/09/2019
04:35

OMG! Sassi And Darren Get Back Together
Teen Mom UKS6

When Sassi takes second place in a beauty pageant, Darren confesses his love to her...
12/09/2019
03:36

04:07

Teen Mom UK 701 MTV Shows | Amber Celebrates At Her Cute Baby Shower
Teen Mom UK

But she's left confused by Ste's reaction to their baby boy's name...
02/04/2020
03:13

Teen Mom UK 701 MTV Shows | Emma Is Left Disappointed As Nasseh Is A No-Show
Teen Mom UK

Emma is not impressed when Nasseh fails to show up for her plans...
02/04/2020
04:16

Teen Mom UK 701 MTV Shows | Chloe Gets Emotional Over Jordan Cheating Shock
Teen Mom UK

Chloe breaks down in tears to her mum as she talks about the messages she found on Jordan's phone.
02/04/2020
03:48

Teen Mom UK 703 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste Row About Their Relationship Breaking Down
Teen Mom UK

Things between Amber and Ste quickly escalate after they start talking about what happened between them in the past...
16/04/2020
03:14

Teen Mom UK 703 MTV Shows | Emma Opens Up About Autism As She Celebrates 18th Birthday
Teen Mom UK

Emma talks about being diagnosed with autism as her mum organises her 18th birthday celebrations!
16/04/2020
04:15

Teen Mom UK 703 MTV Shows | Jordan Comforts Chloe After Her Grandad Passes Away
Teen Mom UK

Chloe is emotional after her grandad sadly passes away.
16/04/2020
03:51

Teen Mom UK 704 MTV Shows | Chloe And Jordan Have An Honest Chat About Their Future Together
Teen Mom UK

Chloe and Jordan address issues in their relationship and they think about moving forward...
23/04/2020
03:11

Teen Mom UK 704 MTV Shows | Emma Opens Up About Her Life As A Mum
Teen Mom UK

Emma talks to her BFF about how her life is different to her friends' lives now she's a mum...
23/04/2020
02:42

Teen Mom UK 704 MTV Shows | Amber Gives Birth To Beautiful Baby Boy Hudson
Teen Mom UK

Amber and Ste become a family of four as they welcome little baby Hudson!
23/04/2020
03:10

Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Emma Embraces Her Independence As Nasseh Visits Jeremiah
Teen Mom UK

Emma isn't impressed that Nasseh still hasn't given his mum her number as he comes round to visit...
30/04/2020
