Ex On The Beach USA
Billy Wants Emily to Accept He Needs Two Relationships
09/10/2019
Billy and Emily discuss navigating their love triangle with Tyler, while the house gets ready for a pool party.
Highlight
01:15
Geles Doesn't Want Another Cameron Situation with Anthony BEx On The Beach USA
While trying to figure out the status of their relationship, Geles accidentally sets off Anthony B when she compares him to the womanizing Cameron.
04/09/2019
Highlight
03:21
Which Ex Will Be Sent Home Next?Ex On The Beach USA
On elimination day, one of the singles prepares to once again say goodbye to an ex.
06/09/2019
Highlight
01:34
Kenya Won't Let Cameron Play Head Games with ArianaEx On The Beach USA
After hearing about Cameron's conversation with Mechie, Kenya wants to make sure Ariana isn't blind to her ex's manipulative ways.
12/09/2019
Highlight
02:22
Cameron's Womanizing Is Catching Up with HimEx On The Beach USA
Devin, Mechie and Mark lay into Cameron for the way he's manipulated and disrespected the women in the house.
13/09/2019
Highlight
02:24
Shannon Hits on Devin in Front of MarieEx On The Beach USA
Shannon decides the best place to express her romantic interest in Devin is right in front of his ex.
18/09/2019
Highlight
03:42
Another Single Gets Sent Home During Cut WeekEx On The Beach USA
A single learns their fate in the house, and Anthony tries to speak rationally with Marie as she packs her bags and threatens to leave.
20/09/2019
Highlight
01:11
Billy Explains His PansexualityEx On The Beach USA
Billy opens up to Mark about his on-again, off-again relationship with his ex Emily and gets candid about Tyler, his other ex.
24/09/2019
Highlight
03:05
Mark Tells Aubrey How He Really FeelsEx On The Beach USA
Aubrey confronts Mark about comments he's made to other people in the house, and he shares his feelings about their love triangle with Coffey.
27/09/2019
Highlight
02:28
Mark Confronts Aubrey About Lying to CoffeyEx On The Beach USA
Mark lays some harsh truths on Aubrey about their relationship and how she's treated Coffey.
03/10/2019
Highlight
02:54
Two Exes Get the BootEx On The Beach USA
Romeo reveals which two exes have overstayed their welcome at the double-elimination Cut Ceremony.
04/10/2019
Highlight
02:13
Highlight
01:57
Did Aubrey and Mark Have Sex Next to Coffey?Ex On The Beach USA
Aubrey finds out the true nature of Mark and Coffey's feelings for her, but she's nervous her lie detector test results will destroy Coffey's trust.
11/10/2019
Highlight
03:01
The Singles Are Confused About Their Final DecisionsEx On The Beach USA
On the morning of the final Crush Ceremony, each remaining single must decide if they should move on with their ex or their next.
15/10/2019
Highlight
04:25
Aubrey, Mark and Coffey Make Their Final ChoicesEx On The Beach USA
Emotions run high in the final crush ceremony for Aubrey, Mark and Coffey until one of them reveals a liberating epiphany.
18/10/2019
Highlight
03:09
The Final Crush Ceremony Is No Laughing Matter for DevinEx On The Beach USA
Devin is uncharacteristically serious as he decides whether he'll present Shannon with a crush necklace.
18/10/2019
Highlight
01:13
Devin and Marie Hash Out Their Complicated RelationshipEx On The Beach USA
During the reunion, Marie accuses Devin of sending mixed signals about their relationship.
24/10/2019
Highlight
04:24
Aubrey, Mark and Coffey Break Down Their Love TriangleEx On The Beach USA
Aubrey, Mark and Coffey discuss how their dynamic changed over the course of the show, address the lie detector results and reveal where they stand now.
25/10/2019
Highlight
02:06
Did Anthony B. Deliver on His Promise?Ex On The Beach USA
Anthony B. and Geles give an update about their current relationship status, and Geles offers advice to anyone struggling to find love.
25/10/2019
Highlight
01:29
The Hot Tub Gets Steamier with "Truth or Dare"Ex On The Beach USA
Things heat up between Callum and Georgia when a round of "Truth or Dare" breaks out in the jacuzzi.
06/12/2019
Highlight
02:12
Laurel and Nicole Get to the Bottom of Their BreakupEx On The Beach USA
Laurel and Nicole finally talk about what broke down in their relationship so they can get back to cozying up with each other.
06/12/2019
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018