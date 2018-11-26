Catfish: The TV Show
The Reality of Love
Season 7 • 13/12/2018
Chelsea enlists the Catfish crew to help her figure out whether her online relationship with reality TV star Lennie Alehat of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" is the real deal.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Sneak Peek
01:06
Nev Fishes for a New PartnerCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev embarks on the search for a new cohost as artist Tallulah Willis, model Kamie Crawford, NBA star Nick Young and rocker Jane Carrey guest star this season.
26/11/2018
Interview
01:50
Know Your Co-Host: Jane CarreyCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev sits down with his new co-host Jane Carrey to discuss her unique upbringing, her favorite part of the show and relating to both sides of the catfish relationship.
27/11/2018
Highlight
00:24
Behind-Bars BaeCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E20
After falling in love with Vance over 11 years ago, Rachael finds out that he may have been communicating with her from prison all along.
29/11/2018
Highlight
12:43
Rachael’s Decade-Long MysteryCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E20
Nev joins forces with model Kamie Crawford to help Rachael, a young mother of three who has been in an online relationship since she was 12 years old.
29/11/2018
Highlight
01:17
How Is He Doing This?Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E20
When Nev and Kamie discover that Vance has a criminal record and thus suspect he might be in jail, they question how he’s maintained a relationship with Rachael for so long.
29/11/2018
Highlight
00:21
Is Rich Dollaz Hitting Up a Fan?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Guest co-host Nick Young helps Nev investigate a Love & Hip Hop fan's online romance with the show's star Rich Dollaz.
03/12/2018
Highlight
01:09
Nev's Firsthand Experience with Celebrity DMsCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev comes up with a theory about how a Love & Hip Hop fan could strike up an online flirtation with Rich Dollaz.
03/12/2018
Interview
02:14
Know Your Co-Host: Kamie CrawfordCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E20
Beauty queen, model, journalist and Catfish enthusiast Kamie Crawford believes life is a catfish as she chats with Nev about her love of offering advice.
04/12/2018
Interview
01:21
Know Your Co-Host: Nick YoungCatfish: The TV ShowS7
NBA veteran (and meme legend) Nick Young tells Nev why he's going to make an excellent Catfish co-host.
11/12/2018
Highlight
00:25
Can Fantasy Become Reality?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and guest co-host Tallulah Willis get to know Chelsea, who sparked up an online relationship with reality TV star Lennie Alehat.
13/12/2018
Highlight
11:16
The Reality of LoveCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Chelsea enlists the Catfish crew to help her figure out whether her online relationship with reality TV star Lennie Alehat of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" is the real deal.
13/12/2018
Interview
02:18
Know Your Co-Host: Tallulah WillisCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Tallulah Willis may have some big shoes to fill, but the artist and activist knows she has the empathy required for the job.
18/12/2018
Highlight
00:18
The Land of the Fake and PhonyCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Zeke Thomas set out to help a young fashion design student get to the bottom of his on-again, blocked-again Instagram romance.
21/12/2018
Highlight
01:27
Truth Is Not Telling the Whole TruthCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and DJ, producer and activist Zeke Thomas get to know fashion design student Truth, but they quickly learn that, ironically, he's not telling the whole truth.
21/12/2018
Highlight
11:04
One of Ray'Quan's Many CharactersCatfish: The TV ShowS7
A quickly cut-off phone call leads Nev and Zeke to grow even more suspicious about the complex circle of friends involved in Truth's online relationship with Ray'Quan.
21/12/2018
Highlight
01:15
Shakinah Gets Some Tough LoveCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kamie break the news to Shakinah that the guy she's been speaking to isn't the infamous singer he claims to be.
27/12/2018
Highlight
00:22
Never Come CleanCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kamie help Shakinah uncover the truth about the controversial singer she's been talking to for the last three years.
27/12/2018
Highlight
03:01
Is He Real or Is He Lying?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev is joined by returning co-host Kamie to help Shakinah investigate the legitimacy of her long-distance relationship with a famous R & B artist.
27/12/2018
Highlight
08:44
Let the Awkwardness BeginCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Tallulah Willis introduce Dallas to the man who pursued him online by pretending to be a woman named Safari, and the real Safari explains how it all went down.
28/12/2018
Highlight
02:26
The Perfect Package?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev brings back co-host Tallulah Willis to help Dallas figure out whether Safari is really the perfect girl for him or just too good to be true.
29/12/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018