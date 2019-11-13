Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 2006 MTV Shows | WTF! Chloe And Bethan's Bestie Boot Off
04/12/2019
Best friend beef!
More
03:34
Geordie Shore 2003 MTV Shows | Sam Treats Chloe To A Special Surprise SupperGeordie Shore
Are these radgies of-fish again?
13/11/2019
02:50
Geordie Shore 2003 MTV Shows | Nathan's Drama Dig Causes A Mass Lass Kick OffGeordie Shore
Meanwhile James takes a belta back to the shag pad...
13/11/2019
03:14
Bethan And Abbie's Club Chat About BeauGeordie Shore
And with Sam at home, can Chloe have a good neet oot?
20/11/2019
04:21
The Family Get Physical At A Very Cheeky Pool PartyGeordie Shore
Chloe's got eyes for a very canny angel...
20/11/2019
04:09
Bethan Boots Off After Abbie's Beau ChatGeordie Shore
Different country; same old kick offs!
20/11/2019
04:28
Geordie Shore 2005 MTV Shows | Nat Attacks After Abbie's Lesbian Antics Are RevealedGeordie Shore
Extra drama on this late night kebabs please!
27/11/2019
02:47
Geordie Shore 2005 MTV Shows | Bethan Can't Stomach Eating Breakfast With AbbieGeordie Shore
How do you like you agg in the morning?
27/11/2019
03:06
Geordie Shore 2005 MTV Shows | Nathan Holds Showdown Talks With Bethan And AbbieGeordie Shore
Time for these lasses to hug it out.
27/11/2019
04:51
Geordie Shore 2006 MTV Shows | Beau Pops A Reet Special Question On BethanGeordie Shore
Howay man! This radgie romance is offish.
04/12/2019
03:45
Geordie Shore 2006 MTV Shows | Nathan Swings By Sam's House For A Reli ChatGeordie Shore
But don't mention the lad's canny hair dramz...
04/12/2019
04:55
03:21
Geordie Shore 2007 MTV Shows | Chloe & Sam Plan Some Special Alone Time TogetherGeordie Shore
Can these radgies get their reli back on track...
11/12/2019
05:06
Geordie Shore 2007 MTV Shows | Nathan's Makes The House Swap Sex For A Norty Neet OotGeordie Shore
And it's a reet belta...
11/12/2019
04:52
Geordie Shore 2007 MTV Shows | Chloe And Bethan Hit The Toon With Their MamsGeordie Shore
Meanwhile the lads go camping and its a reet massive mistake...
11/12/2019
04:40
Geordie Shore 2008 MTV Shows | WTF! Chloe's Emosh House ExitGeordie Shore
The lass leaves the house shook...
18/12/2019
03:38
Geordie Shore 2008 MTV Shows | James' Awks Chloe Confession To SamGeordie Shore
The lad can't keep his secret quiet any longer...
18/12/2019
03:46
Geordie Shore 2008 MTV Shows | Sam Calls Time On Chloe And Leaves The HouseGeordie Shore
Sam reaches breaking point!
18/12/2019
03:52
Geordie Shore 2009 MTV Shows | James & Beau's Sexy Strip For Some Reet Naughty NanasGeordie Shore
Cheeky,,,
25/12/2019
03:59
Geordie Shore 2009 MTV Shows | James & Beau's Saucy Surprise For NathanGeordie Shore
Nathan finally meets the hunk of his dreams...
25/12/2019
05:09
Geordie Shore 2010 MTV Shows | The House Is Shook After Chloe's Shock ReturnGeordie Shore
Our lass couldn't miss the last mortal neet oot!
25/12/2019
