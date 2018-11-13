Teen Mom OG
Tit for Tat
Season 7 E 28 • 13/11/2018
When it comes to her relationship with Dakota, Bristol just wants to squash all the pettiness and move forward with her life.
02:42
Maci Shares News About RyanTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Maci and Keelie discuss the importance of Ryan's trip to rehab and how it will affect his future.
13/11/2018
Highlight
02:07
The OGs and the New GsTeen Mom OGS7 E28
The five moms -- Catelynn, Amber, Maci, Cheyenne and Bristol -- finally meet face-to-face and toast to new friends.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:04
Time Will TellTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Maci catches up with an old friend and confides in her about Ryan’s choice to go back to rehab, but she worries how it will affect her son Bentley.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:04
Co-Parenting Continues to Be FrustratingTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Dakota reaches his breaking point when his two-year-old daughter repeats allegedly false statements Bristol made and vents to the producers about co-parenting.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:15
It Can Only Go Up from HereTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Before flying to New York to meet the women joining Teen Mom OG, Maci gives Catelynn a call to talk about how important it is to build mutual respect among the cast.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:54
Ryan’s Struggles Make His Parents EmotionalTeen Mom OGS7 E28
After Ryan checks into a rehabilitation program, his parents Larry and Jen discuss the best way to explain the situation to Bentley and can’t help but get emotional.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:06
Bristol and Cheyenne Don’t Want to Step on Anyone’s ToesTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Before meeting Maci, Amber and Catelynn, the show’s new moms Bristol and Cheyenne wonder whether or not they’ll be accepted into the tight-knit Teen Mom group.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:30
No One Ever Likes the New Girl at SchoolTeen Mom OGS7 E28
On their way to the airport, Cheyenne opens up to Cory about being nervous to meet the other moms in New York.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:03
Starting Off on a Good FootTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Feeling disrespected, Amber confronts the producers about not getting a courtesy call when they added two new moms to the cast.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:46
The Three StoogesTeen Mom OGS7 E28
While getting their hair and makeup done, Maci, Amber and Catelynn worry about meeting Bristol and Cheyenne for the first time.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:59
Tit for TatTeen Mom OGS7 E28
When it comes to her relationship with Dakota, Bristol just wants to squash all the pettiness and move forward with her life.
13/11/2018
02:43
Baby Daddy IssuesTeen Mom OGS7 E29
After Tripp’s dad refuses to sign important paperwork, Bristol vents to a friend about the frustrations of co-parenting with both Levi and Dakota.
14/11/2018
03:06
Amber’s New HobbyTeen Mom OGS7 E29
Amber meets with a professional boxer to experiment with healthy ways of expressing her anger.
14/11/2018
02:04
Maci Makes the RulesTeen Mom OGS7 E29
While Maci and the kids visit Taylor’s family in Texas, Jen and Larry reflect on their current relationship with Maci and how it affects them seeing Bentley.
14/11/2018
02:43
Still Not on the Same PageTeen Mom OGS7 E29
When Zach feels like he’s taking a backseat to Cory, he gives Cheyenne an ultimatum to make him a priority in her life.
14/11/2018
02:24
Nova’s Separation AnxietyTeen Mom OGS7 E29
With Catelynn scheduled to take a multiday trip, she and Tyler strategize the best way to break the news to their daughter Nova.
15/11/2018
Highlight
01:54
The Superdad Award Goes to TaylorTeen Mom OGS7 E29
While hanging out with friends, Maci and Taylor look back on how having kids changed their lives for the better.
17/11/2018
Highlight
02:10
Bristol and Levi Do What's Best for the KidsTeen Mom OGS7 E29
Bristol is pleasantly surprised when Levi pays her back for Tripp's plane ticket to Alaska and agrees to sign the paperwork for his son to receive money in a trust account.
17/11/2018
Highlight
02:49
Life Isn't Peaches and Cream for Catelynn and TylerTeen Mom OGS7 E29
After returning home from her business trip, Catelynn and Tyler discuss the next steps in confronting their relationship issues.
17/11/2018
Highlight
00:50
Amber Never Thought She'd Meet a Man Like AndrewTeen Mom OGS7 E29
Overcome with emotion, Amber reflects on all the positivity Andrew has brought into her life and thanks him for his love and support.
17/11/2018
