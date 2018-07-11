Catfish: The TV Show
Viral Punching Bag
Season 7 E 43 • 02/08/2018
A woman who's struggled all her life to build up confidence about her body has it all torn down in an instant when a troll's mockery goes viral.
00:31
Learning the Truth in PersonCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E13
Angel enlists Nev and his wife Laura to help her learn the truth about her mysterious internet boyfriend Jordan.
11/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:34
Putting a Stop to a Poisonous Twitter TrollCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E42
Cameron a.k.a. Camyonce reaches out to Raymond Braun and Charlamagne Tha God with the hope of confronting his online troll, Rolling Ray.
19/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:43
A Fan Dispute IntensifiesCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E42
Cameron a.k.a. Camyonce explains how his Twitter beef with Rolling Ray over their favorite pop stars escalated over time.
19/07/2018
01:07
Someone Else in the PictureCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E14
Much to their dismay, Max and Nev discover that Joshua has another girlfriend named Ashley.
19/07/2018
09:03
Putting an End to Not KnowingCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E14
Breana reaches out to Nev and Max with the hope of finally meeting her elusive online boyfriend Joshua after chatting with him for over a decade.
19/07/2018
00:28
Hoping for the Best, but Preparing for the WorstCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E14
Max and Nev help Breana learn the truth about her long-distance boyfriend of 11 years.
19/07/2018
00:25
No Post, No FollowersCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E15
Max and Nev help a young woman track down an online beau who never had time to call and uses a burner Instagram account.
02/08/2018
01:27
That's All We KnowCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E15
Working from a single image, Nev and Max are able to conclude that the man in the picture that Chelsea saw on a dating profile is not the person she's talking to.
02/08/2018
09:28
Army/Navy GameCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E15
Chelsea is beginning to have doubts about her online boyfriend who claims to be in the Navy but shared a photo of himself in an Army uniform.
02/08/2018
01:54
Becoming a MemeCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E43
The emotional impact of a troll's vicious fat-shaming is made worse when the image becomes a meme and thousands of others join in with their own insults.
02/08/2018
01:09
01:31
We Have a WitnessCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E16
Nev and Max hear from Matt, who claims he's met possible catfisher Brandon and has hung out with him in the past.
09/08/2018
00:24
Is This a Joke?Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E16
Nev and Max question the validity of Nae's online love Brandon when he sneaks around behind their backs.
09/08/2018
10:44
Nae and Brandon's Online RomanceCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E16
Nae is ready to take her relationship with Brandon to the next level, but she needs Nev and Max to help her meet him in person.
09/08/2018
01:21
The Proof Is in the PizzaCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E17
Nev and Laura call Derek’s ex-girlfriend to further investigate his potential catfisher’s identity and uncover an important mutual link.
11/08/2018
10:39
Anonymous TipsterCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E17
A concerned friend sends Nev and his wife Laura an anonymous tip about Derek, who may have fallen prey to a catfisher after the end of a long-term relationship.
11/08/2018
00:24
Everything Happens for a ReasonCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E17
Derek’s optimistic outlook is put to the test by the realization he’s being catfished.
11/08/2018
01:49
Max Moves OnCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E18
After seven years, Max bids farewell to Catfish and talks about what the show has taught him.
30/08/2018
00:15
The Search Continues for a New Co-Host With The Return Of CatfishCatfish: The TV ShowS7
After a successful seven-year run with Max, Nev will team up with a new partner in crime every week when Catfish returns on January 15.
04/01/2019
01:15
It Wouldn’t Be the First TimeCatfish: The TV ShowS7
When Nev and Jane do an image search and discover that Joey may have passed off a pic from the internet as his own, they wonder if he’s lying about being a man.
16/11/2018
