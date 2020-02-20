Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie Have the Perfect Lure for Gemini's Catfish
12/03/2020
Nev and Kamie make a shocking discovery when looking up Myranda's phone number, then devise a plan to lure Gemini's catfish in for an intervention.
Sneak Peek
03:07
A Ride-or-Die FriendCatfish: The TV Show
Domanique reaches out to Nev and Kamie on behalf of her friend Danielle, who has made significant efforts to meet up with a man she met on Instagram six years ago.
20/02/2020
Highlight
03:51
Will Danielle Give Her Catfish a Second Chance?Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie help Danielle confront BJ to learn the real reason he didn't attend their prior planned meeting.
20/02/2020
Exclusive
01:20
Kamie's Capacity for Praise Is InfiniteCatfish: The TV Show
Nev talks about Kamie's love of compliments, and Kamie and Danielle discuss how the appearance of a person's face is affected by eyebrows.
20/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:37
Cashay Is a Breath of Fresh Air for DeJohnCatfish: The TV Show
DeJohn is head over heels for his online love Cashay, but Nev, Kamie and DeJohn's brother Adonis have questions about why they haven't met yet.
26/02/2020
Highlight
04:22
DeJohn Meets CashayCatfish: The TV Show
Nev, Kamie and DeJohn meet the woman he's been talking to for 21 months.
27/02/2020
Exclusive
01:42
A Good Meal Is the Way to DeJohn's HeartCatfish: The TV Show
DeJohn tells Nev and Kamie about Cashay's supposed culinary skills, but Kamie doesn't believe Cashay can make both lasagna and cheesecake.
27/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:51
Is Aaliyah Waiting Around for the Wrong Man?Catfish: The TV Show
Aaliyah tells Nev and Kamie that since sliding into Jaquan's DMs a year and a half ago, her long-distance love interest keeps flaking out when it comes time to actually meet.
04/03/2020
Highlight
03:10
Aaliyah Gets Answers to Her Burning QuestionsCatfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie help Aaliyah interrogate the person she's been talking to long-distance for a year and a half.
05/03/2020
Exclusive
01:43
Aaliyah's Extensive Family Leaves Nev and Kamie AwestruckCatfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie are shocked when Aaliyah tells them how many siblings she has and breaks down her family tree.
05/03/2020
Sneak Peek
02:35
Nev and Kamie Investigate a Possible Case of BreadcrumbingCatfish: The TV Show
Gemini and his new girlfriend Tatyanna enlist Nev and Kamie to investigate Myranda, a woman who pops in and out of Gemini's life with no explanation.
11/03/2020
Highlight
02:04
Exclusive
02:14
Nev's Not SharingCatfish: The TV Show
As Kamie, Red, Gemini and Nev set out on a road trip to investigate potential catfish Myranda, everyone is prepared with a to-go snack -- except Kamie.
12/03/2020
Highlight
04:12
Jason's Catfish Wants to Have His Cake and Eat It, TooCatfish: The TV Show
In their first virtual confrontation, Nev and Kamie find out what's real about Jason's alleged model boyfriend and what he really wants out of their relationship.
06/08/2020
Highlight
03:19
Nev and Kamie Don't Know What to BelieveCatfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie are caught by surprise as they begin to unravel Kristen and Sarah's online relationship.
15/08/2020
Highlight
04:00
Dre Comes Face to Face with Charismatic CaseyCatfish: The TV Show
Dre, Nev and Kamie finally meet Casey on a Zoom call, and she has a trick up her sleeve.
20/08/2020
Highlight
04:29
Keegan Explains His Shady Behavior to DustinCatfish: The TV Show
Dustin finally gets to meet his long-distance friend Keegan, but the energy of their first face-to-face conversation is less enthusiastic than Nev and Kamie were expecting.
27/08/2020
Highlight
04:30
Kirsten's Catfish Comes CleanCatfish: The TV Show
Kirsten's catfish joins her on a call with Nev and Kamie to explain why they deceived her.
03/09/2020
Highlight
03:21
Stephanie Asks Danny About His Sketchy BehaviorCatfish: The TV Show
Danny finally shows his face to Stephanie, Nev and Kamie, and explains his aversions to FaceTime, phone calls and personal visits.
10/09/2020
Highlight
04:29
Zay Can't Wait to Learn the TruthCatfish: The TV Show
Zay finds out who she's been talking with online, Kamie and Nev come to a revelation, and secrets concerning Zay's marriage are uncovered.
17/09/2020
