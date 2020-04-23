Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Angelina Isn't Happy About the Girls' Wedding Speech
19/06/2020
After the girls trash Staten Island in their wedding speech to Angelina, the bride walks out of her own reception.
Jenni Drops In on Angelina & Mike and the Guys Have a FeastJersey Shore: Family Vacation
While Jenni makes a surprise appearance at Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, the guys have their own weekend away in Las Vegas.
23/04/2020
The Guys Go Incognito to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette PartyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Pauly, Vinny and Mike use their powers of deduction to pinpoint where in New Orleans the ladies are partying, so they can stealthily make their way there to surprise them.
24/04/2020
Mike Goes from The Situation to The InspirationJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Having shared similar experiences, Mike and Ronnie have a heart-to-heart, with Mike offering perspective, advice and unwavering support for his friend.
01/05/2020
The Roomies Are Shipping Pauly and JenniJersey Shore: Family Vacation
After a night of partying in New Orleans, Pauly makes his attraction for Jenni known, creating a buzz among the roommates, who are in full support of a Pauly-Jenni hookup.
08/05/2020
Angelina Welcomes Jenni Back to Her Wedding PartyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Before the roommates leave New Orleans and head back to New Jersey, Angelina restores Jenni's position as her bridesmaid.
15/05/2020
Mike and Lauren Open Up About a Personal Family TragedyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike and his wife Lauren reveal how they're coping with their loss after giving the roomies a guided tour of their new digs.
15/05/2020
The Roomies Shower Angelina with Offbeat GiftsJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Before Angelina gets hitched, Vinny, Ronnie, Jenni, Deena, Mike and Nicole welcome her to Team Meatball by gifting her a selection of thoughtful and quirky presents.
29/05/2020
Are Jenni and Pauly Gonna Hook Up?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Despite having sexual tension at Angelina's bachelorette party, Jenni and Pauly may not be on the same page anymore.
05/06/2020
Angelina Has Fitting Gifts for Her BridesmaidsJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Before she walks down the aisle, Angelina presents Nicole, Jenni and Deena with personalized bridesmaid gifts and makes a toast to their friendship.
12/06/2020
The Ladies' Bridesmaid Speech Goes from Toast to RoastJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Bridesmaids Nicole, Jenni and Deena's heartfelt wedding toast to Angelina and Chris goes left when a joke about Staten Island bombs with the wedding guests.
12/06/2020
