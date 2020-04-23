The Challenge: Vendettas
Melissa Explodes at Josh
18/06/2020
As the players cast their votes for Purgatory, Melissa goes after Josh, and the two have it out about each other's loyalties.
Exclusive
01:51
Total Madness Final Words: AshleyThe Challenge: Vendettas
Ashley explains why this season just wasn't for her, accuses Wes of not really having her back and vows to become the "female Bananas."
23/04/2020
Highlight
03:05
Was Jenna Cheating or Single?The Challenge: Vendettas
Zach finally answers Jenna's call and accuses her of cheating on him, but she insists she would never cheat on him.
07/05/2020
Exclusive
02:04
Total Madness Final Words: ToriThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori says she doesn't regret taking a risk to try to get a red skull and explains what went wrong in her elimination contest against Jenna.
14/05/2020
Exclusive
02:06
Big T Insists on Looking Hot for the HospitalThe Challenge: Vendettas
After Big T injures her foot in a drunken mishap, the other players help her get dressed for a trip to the hospital.
21/05/2020
Exclusive
01:40
Total Madness Final Words: BearThe Challenge: Vendettas
Bear blames his poor Pole Wrestling performance on being blindsided by the tribunal and delivers a heartfelt goodbye to Kailah.
21/05/2020
Exclusive
01:21
The Bunker Dynamic Is Always ChangingThe Challenge: Vendettas
Josh vents about Swaggy colluding with Wes while pretending to be his friend, and Bananas advises him to stay calm and weather the storm of rapidly shifting alliances.
28/05/2020
Highlight
05:24
So Does This Mean They're Friends?The Challenge: Vendettas
One of the biggest elimination battles in Challenge history leads two legendary players to reflect on their complicated history together.
04/06/2020
Exclusive
02:20
Total Madness Final Words: WesThe Challenge: Vendettas
Wes reflects on where he may have gone wrong during the Charge the Wall elimination, his risky decision to compete against Bananas and his unlikely friendship with his rival.
04/06/2020
Exclusive
02:31
Is This a Nomination or a Roast?The Challenge: Vendettas
The other players grant Bananas's request to vote him into elimination, but not before they share their feelings about him.
04/06/2020
Sneak Peek
02:42
Cory Struggles with Being Away from His DaughterThe Challenge: Vendettas
With his two-year-old daughter Ryder upset and unable to understand why her dad is away, Cory opens up to Nelson about his feelings of parental guilt.
17/06/2020
Highlight
01:38
Exclusive
01:42
Total Madness Final Words: Swaggy CThe Challenge: Vendettas
Swaggy C explains how conflicting advice from the other players confused his elimination strategy and shares his concerns about leaving Bayleigh on her own in the bunker.
18/06/2020
Exclusive
01:15
Total Madness Final Words: NanyThe Challenge: Vendettas
Nany describes her emotions after being eliminated, talks about how she matched up against Melissa and expresses gratitude for the support she received from her housemates.
25/06/2020
Exclusive
02:04
Fessy and Kaycee Check In Back HomeThe Challenge: Vendettas
Fessy tells his girlfriend Haleigh he's almost qualified for the final challenge, and Kaycee promises her girlfriend Tayler a victory would be worth the wait.
09/07/2020
Exclusive
01:24
Total Madness Final Words: NelsonThe Challenge: Vendettas
Though his speed was no match for Rogan's size, Nelson doesn't regret volunteering for elimination to protect Cory, and he vows to redeem himself in the future.
09/07/2020
Highlight
01:32
Two New Champions Cross the Finish LineThe Challenge: Vendettas
The first-place man and woman march up a snow-covered peak to claim the championship and $500,000 each.
16/07/2020
