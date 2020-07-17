Double Shot At Love
Double Shot At Love 214 Highlight | B-Lashes Solves Brandon's Problems Over Breakfast
23/09/2020
The morning after Angelina, in support of Marissa, kicked out a woman he tried to bring home, a frustrated Brandon goes to B-Lashes for her sage counsel, and she delivers.
Exclusive
04:49
A Cat Takes Over the SuiteDouble Shot At Love
Derynn brings the claws out after Nicky, Brandon and Antonio pull a prank on her.
17/07/2020
Highlight
02:48
The Floodgates Open at DJ Pauly D's Pool PartyDouble Shot At Love
Vinny and Maria catch everyone off guard when they make out onstage at the pool party, then Pauly and Nikki follow suit in the DJ booth.
24/07/2020
Highlight
02:59
Everyone Is Hooking UpDouble Shot At Love
As things heat up between Vinny and Maria, Suzi and Nicky, Brandon and Marissa, and Pauly and Nikki, Antonio enjoys a snack, and Derynn and B-Lashes have deja vu.
24/07/2020
Exclusive
01:51
Brandon Gets a Pep Talk from MikeDouble Shot At Love
Mike offers sound life advice after Brandon opens up about hooking up with Marissa (again).
29/07/2020
Exclusive
01:43
Vinny Presents Personalized Gifts to Pauly D and MikeDouble Shot At Love
When Pauly and Mike show up to wish Vinny good luck before his Chippendales show, Vinny gives them intimate gifts to mark the occasion.
31/07/2020
Highlight
03:17
Nikki Pours Her Heart OutDouble Shot At Love
Nikki shows Pauly an impassioned letter she wrote in which she admits the full extent of her feelings for him.
07/08/2020
Exclusive
01:51
Vinny and Pauly Request Time Off for Their SuitematesDouble Shot At Love
Vinny and Pauly approach Dustin asking for permission to bring his trainees to Miami for Pauly's DJ gig, but Dustin doesn't want to let his new employees off that easy.
15/08/2020
Exclusive
02:36
Some Strings AttachedDouble Shot At Love
Despite agreeing that their hook-ups would be "no strings attached," Maria is still jealous about Vinny flirting with other women, and Marissa reveals what Brandon is like in bed.
22/08/2020
Exclusive
02:09
F**k, Marry, Kill: Antonio, Brandon and Nicky EditionDouble Shot At Love
Marissa accidentally causes a stir when she plays F**k, Marry, Kill with Antonio, Brandon and Nicky.
28/08/2020
Exclusive
01:25
Derynn and Angelina Bond Over Their Feline ObsessionsDouble Shot At Love
Derynn jumps at the chance to show Angelina her cat collection, so Angelina whips out her phone to reveal what her two beloved kitties have been up to.
17/09/2020
