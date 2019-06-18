Nick Kroll Talks About the Humor and Honesty of "Big Mouth"

16/06/2019

Comedian Nick Kroll chats about the important themes in his Netflix series "Big Mouth" while on the red carpet with Dometi Pongo.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Bonus
00:23

Lindsay Lohan Wins Breakthrough Female
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Lindsay Lohan accepts the award for Breakthrough Female for her role in "Freaky Friday" in 2004.
18/06/2019
Bonus
02:37

Robert Downey Jr. Is Honored with the Generation Award
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Robert Downey Jr.'s "Avengers" co-stars present him with the 2015 Generation Award, and he celebrates the honor by looking back at his ups and downs.
18/06/2019
Sneak Peek
01:02

Trixie Mattel and Nick Kroll's Epic Shade-Off
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Before presenting the award for Reality Royalty, reality TV super fan Nick Kroll and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel take part in a dramatic shade-off.
18/06/2019
Bonus
01:46

"The Avengers" Takes Home Best Movie
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Director Joss Whedon is joined by the cast of "The Avengers" to accept the award for Movie of the Year in 2013.
18/06/2019
Bonus
01:01

Reese Witherspoon Wins Best Comedic Performance
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Reese Witherspoon talks about her toddler's award-show predictions during her acceptance speech for Best Comedic Performance for her role in "Legally Blonde" in 2002.
18/06/2019
Sneak Peek
01:00

The Cast of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Debates the Show's Best Kisser
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

As the cast of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" takes the stage to present the highly anticipated Best Kiss award, Kiernan Shipka is faced with a tricky question.
18/06/2019
Exclusive
00:59

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in 60 Second
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Re-live star-studded appearances and memorable acceptance speeches from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards stage in 60 seconds!
18/06/2019
Exclusive
02:38

A Sneak Peek of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Seating Chart
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

See where your favorite celebs are sitting as "Shazam!" star Asher Angel gives an overview of the seating arrangements at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
18/06/2019
Highlight
01:29

Noah Centineo Wins Breakthrough Performance
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Noah Centineo gives a shout-out to his long-time friend Bazzi as he accepts the award for Breakthrough Performance for his role in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
18/06/2019
Highlight
04:00

Zachary Levi Joins "Game of Thrones"
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

In this "Game of Thrones" parody, Zachary Levi lets a damaging secret slip in Westeros.
18/06/2019
Highlight
00:51

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Win Best Kiss
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor accept the award for Best Kiss for their on-screen romance in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
18/06/2019
00:53

Red Carpet Kisses
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Lizzo, Nico Tortorella, Princess Love, Lindsey Vonn and other stars share kisses on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
18/06/2019
Highlight
04:18

Zachary Levi Reimagines "Us"
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Host Zachary Levi puts together a very diverse family to spoof Jordan Peele's hit film "Us."
18/06/2019
Highlight
01:44

Jada Pinkett Smith Accepts the Trailblazer Award
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Trailblazer Award winner Jada Pinkett Smith takes the stage to deliver a rousing acceptance speech and challenge fans to recognize their inner trailblazing spirit.
18/06/2019
Highlight
02:30

Tiffany Haddish Presents Jada Pinkett Smith with the Trailblazer Award
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Tiffany Haddish marvels at the versatile career of actress and philanthropist Jada Pinkett Smith as she presents her with the Trailblazer Award.
18/06/2019
Exclusive
00:59

Men's Fashion at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

It's clear that the men's fashion statements at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards were anything boring.
18/06/2019
Highlight
05:17

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Accepts The Generation Award
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

After a look back on his impressive career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talks about breaking into Hollywood and reminds everyone why you should never compromise who you are.
18/06/2019
Highlight
02:45

Sandra Bullock Accepts the Award for Most Frightened Performance
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

While accepting the award for Most Frightened Performance, Sandra Bullock explains that she made "Birdbox" for her kids -- even if they can't watch it until they're adults.
18/06/2019
Highlight
04:26

Host Zachary Levi Welcomes the Crowd
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Zachary Levi kicks off the evening by poking fun at the celebrities in the audience and pondering the unusual seating chart.
18/06/2019
03:40

"Euphoria" Cast on What Makes Their Show Special
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira tell Dometi Pongo that male nudity isn't all that separates "Euphoria" from other teen shows.
16/06/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018