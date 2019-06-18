Host Zachary Levi Welcomes the Crowd
18/06/2019
Zachary Levi kicks off the evening by poking fun at the celebrities in the audience and pondering the unusual seating chart.
Bonus
00:23
Lindsay Lohan Wins Breakthrough FemaleMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Lindsay Lohan accepts the award for Breakthrough Female for her role in "Freaky Friday" in 2004.
18/06/2019
Bonus
02:37
Robert Downey Jr. Is Honored with the Generation AwardMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Robert Downey Jr.'s "Avengers" co-stars present him with the 2015 Generation Award, and he celebrates the honor by looking back at his ups and downs.
18/06/2019
Sneak Peek
01:02
Trixie Mattel and Nick Kroll's Epic Shade-OffMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Before presenting the award for Reality Royalty, reality TV super fan Nick Kroll and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel take part in a dramatic shade-off.
18/06/2019
Bonus
01:46
"The Avengers" Takes Home Best MovieMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Director Joss Whedon is joined by the cast of "The Avengers" to accept the award for Movie of the Year in 2013.
18/06/2019
Bonus
01:01
Reese Witherspoon Wins Best Comedic PerformanceMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Reese Witherspoon talks about her toddler's award-show predictions during her acceptance speech for Best Comedic Performance for her role in "Legally Blonde" in 2002.
18/06/2019
Sneak Peek
01:00
The Cast of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Debates the Show's Best KisserMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
As the cast of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" takes the stage to present the highly anticipated Best Kiss award, Kiernan Shipka is faced with a tricky question.
18/06/2019
Exclusive
00:59
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in 60 SecondMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Re-live star-studded appearances and memorable acceptance speeches from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards stage in 60 seconds!
18/06/2019
Exclusive
02:38
A Sneak Peek of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Seating ChartMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
See where your favorite celebs are sitting as "Shazam!" star Asher Angel gives an overview of the seating arrangements at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
18/06/2019
Highlight
01:29
Noah Centineo Wins Breakthrough PerformanceMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Noah Centineo gives a shout-out to his long-time friend Bazzi as he accepts the award for Breakthrough Performance for his role in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
18/06/2019
Highlight
04:00
Zachary Levi Joins "Game of Thrones"MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
In this "Game of Thrones" parody, Zachary Levi lets a damaging secret slip in Westeros.
18/06/2019
Highlight
00:51
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Win Best KissMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor accept the award for Best Kiss for their on-screen romance in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
18/06/2019
00:53
Red Carpet KissesMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Lizzo, Nico Tortorella, Princess Love, Lindsey Vonn and other stars share kisses on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
18/06/2019
Highlight
04:18
Zachary Levi Reimagines "Us"MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Host Zachary Levi puts together a very diverse family to spoof Jordan Peele's hit film "Us."
18/06/2019
Highlight
01:44
Jada Pinkett Smith Accepts the Trailblazer AwardMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Trailblazer Award winner Jada Pinkett Smith takes the stage to deliver a rousing acceptance speech and challenge fans to recognize their inner trailblazing spirit.
18/06/2019
Highlight
02:30
Tiffany Haddish Presents Jada Pinkett Smith with the Trailblazer AwardMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
Tiffany Haddish marvels at the versatile career of actress and philanthropist Jada Pinkett Smith as she presents her with the Trailblazer Award.
18/06/2019
Exclusive
00:59
Men's Fashion at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
It's clear that the men's fashion statements at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards were anything boring.
18/06/2019
Highlight
05:17
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Accepts The Generation AwardMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
After a look back on his impressive career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talks about breaking into Hollywood and reminds everyone why you should never compromise who you are.
18/06/2019
Highlight
02:45
Sandra Bullock Accepts the Award for Most Frightened PerformanceMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019
While accepting the award for Most Frightened Performance, Sandra Bullock explains that she made "Birdbox" for her kids -- even if they can't watch it until they're adults.
18/06/2019
Highlight
04:26
