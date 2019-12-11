Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 2107 MTV Shows | Chloe Keeps Cool After Louis Necks Another Lass

09/09/2020

Where's kick off Chloe gone?

More

04:52

Geordie Shore 2007 MTV Shows | Chloe And Bethan Hit The Toon With Their Mams
Geordie Shore

Meanwhile the lads go camping and its a reet massive mistake...
11/12/2019
04:40

Geordie Shore 2008 MTV Shows | WTF! Chloe's Emosh House Exit
Geordie Shore

The lass leaves the house shook...
18/12/2019
03:38

Geordie Shore 2008 MTV Shows | James' Awks Chloe Confession To Sam
Geordie Shore

The lad can't keep his secret quiet any longer...
18/12/2019
03:46

Geordie Shore 2008 MTV Shows | Sam Calls Time On Chloe And Leaves The House
Geordie Shore

Sam reaches breaking point!
18/12/2019
03:52

Geordie Shore 2009 MTV Shows | James & Beau's Sexy Strip For Some Reet Naughty Nanas
Geordie Shore

Cheeky,,,
25/12/2019
03:59

Geordie Shore 2009 MTV Shows | James & Beau's Saucy Surprise For Nathan
Geordie Shore

Nathan finally meets the hunk of his dreams...
25/12/2019
05:09

Geordie Shore 2010 MTV Shows | The House Is Shook After Chloe's Shock Return
Geordie Shore

Our lass couldn't miss the last mortal neet oot!
25/12/2019
05:08

Geordie Shore 2010 MTV Shows | The Geordie Fam's Emosh Goodbye Messages
Geordie Shore

It's time for these radgies to pack up...
25/12/2019
03:27

Geordie Shore 2107 MTV Shows | Chloe Fumes After Ant Calls Out Louis For Flirting
Geordie Shore

Are these lads men or kids?
09/09/2020
03:40

Geordie Shore 2107 MTV Shows | Bethan's Goodbye Shocks The House
Geordie Shore

At Beau's got the boys
09/09/2020
03:15

03:13

Geordie Shore 2108 MTV Shows | Amelia's Mint Singing Skills Steal The Show
Geordie Shore

This lass really does have the X-Factor!
16/09/2020
04:15

Geordie Shore 2108 MTV Shows | Nathan Makes Poor Louis His Little B*tch
Geordie Shore

Nathan makes a balls up of his Geordielicious outfit...
16/09/2020
03:35

Geordie Shore 2108 MTV Shows | Time For Chloe And Louis To Say Goodbye
Geordie Shore

The radgies wave farewell to another canny series
16/09/2020
