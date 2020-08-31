DaBaby - "PEEPHOLE"/"Blind"/"Rockstar"
31/08/2020
DaBaby marks his first time performing on the MTV VMA stage with a medley of his songs "PEEPHOLE," "Blind" and "Rockstar."
Performance
02:45
CNCO - "Beso"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
CNCO deliver a passionate live performance of their song “Beso” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC.
31/08/2020
Performance
00:56
Keke Palmer - "Snack"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
All eyes are on Keke Palmer in the fierce live performance of her song “Snack” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC
31/08/2020
Highlight
00:28
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best Hip-Hop for "Savage"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
Travis Barker presents Megan Thee Stallion with the Best Hip-Hop award for "Savage," and the rapper is confident this won't be her last Moon Person.
31/08/2020
Highlight
02:14
Lady Gaga Wins the First-Ever Tricon AwardMTV Video Music Awards 2020
Lady Gaga shares her award with her fans, asks them to reward themselves for withstanding this year’s challenges and reminds them to continue to wear a mask.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:49
Doja Cat - "Say So"/"Like That"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
Doja Cat packs a punch during her first-ever MTV VMA performance as she sings "Say So" and "Like That" from her album "Hot Pink."
31/08/2020
Performance
09:07
Lady Gaga – "Enigma"/"Chromatica II"/"911"/"RainMTV Video Music Awards 2020
Lady Gaga brings her album "Chromatica" to life as she performs "Enigma," "Chromatica II," "911," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, and "Stupid Love."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:00
Maluma - "Hawai"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
Maluma sings about a love that didn’t last in his powerful live performance of “Hawai” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC.
31/08/2020
Performance
04:00
Miley Cyrus - "Midnight Sky"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
Miley Cyrus embraces her independence in her first-ever live performance of "Midnight Sky."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:42
DaBaby - "PEEPHOLE"/"Blind"/"Rockstar"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
DaBaby marks his first time performing on the MTV VMA stage with a medley of his songs "PEEPHOLE," "Blind" and "Rockstar."
31/08/2020
Highlight
02:19
Keke Palmer Welcomes Fans to a One-of-a-Kind VMAsMTV Video Music Awards 2020
Host Keke Palmer reflects on 2020's challenges and highlights bright spots like Black Lives Matter and the healing power of music.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:17
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
The Weeknd performs "Blinding Lights" from Edge at Hudson Yards from his album “After Hours.”
31/08/2020
Performance
04:14
Machine Gun Kelly - "my ex's best friend"/"Bloody Valentine"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
Machine Gun Kelly performs his tracks "my ex's best friend" and "Bloody Valentine" live on the VMAs 2020 pre-show with the help of blackbear and Travis Barker.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:47
Lewis Capaldi - "Before You Go"MTV Video Music Awards 2020
On the VMAs pre-show, Lewis Capaldi performs his love song "Before You Go" from his debut studio album "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent."
31/08/2020
Highlight
01:53
BTS Shares Their Reaction to Three VMA NominationsMTV Video Music Awards 2020
BTS tells Kevan Kenney how excited they are for the VMAs 2020, where they will have their VMAs performance debut and are nominated for three Moon Person awards.
31/08/2020
Interview
02:17
Joey King Fangirls Over the Ladies of the VMAsMTV Video Music Awards 2020
Actress Joey King, wearing Versace, reveals who she's most excited to see at the VMAs and talks about being in the music video for Marshmello, Yungblud and blackbear's track "Tongue Tied."
31/08/2020
Highlight
01:24
Machine Gun Kelly Wins Best AlternativeMTV Video Music Awards 2020
Machine Gun Kelly reveals where he's going to put his VMA Moon Person after winning Best Alternative for his track "Bloody Valentine."
31/08/2020
Highlight
00:38
BTS Wins for Best K-PopMTV Video Music Awards 2020
BTS thanks their fans after accepting the Best K-Pop Moon Person for their single "ON."
31/08/2020
Interview
01:22
Jaden Smith's Mixtape Is His Most Cohesive Project YetMTV Video Music Awards 2020
Rapper Jaden Smith talks about presenting at the VMAs, reveals what group he's excited to see perform and the many artists he has collaborated with on his mixtape "CTV 3: Cool Tape Vol. 3."
31/08/2020
Highlight
02:06
Instagram Helped Keke Palmer Prepare to Host the VMAsMTV Video Music Awards 2020
VMAs host Keke Palmer talks to Kevan Kenney about what to expect from the VMAs 2020, her bold dress from the 2019 red carpet and how she prepared to host this year's event.
31/08/2020
