Teen Mom: Young Moms Club

Chandlar Makes a Bold Move

Season 1 • 07/05/2019

After giving birth to their son Jaxton, Chandlar kicks Aaron out of the hospital, and 24 hours later, Aaron is arrested.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Highlight
02:19

Heather's Baby Shower Blues
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

A week away from her baby shower, Heather worries her mom isn't prepared to host the party.
18/04/2019
Highlight
03:13

Chandlar Doesn’t Want to Be the Bad Guy
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

Years after drifting apart, Chandlar reaches out and reunites with her high school friends, who warn her against putting Aaron's name on their baby's birth certificate.
23/04/2019
Exclusive
02:00

Nicole and Nikki Talk About Their Relationships
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

Nikki talks about her romance with Ryan, and Nicole has a revelation about her relationship with Michael.
23/04/2019
Highlight
02:06

Cheyenne and Teli Sign a Lease
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

Cheyenne's mom has Cheyenne and Teli sign a lease agreement due to the couple's history of missing rent payments.
27/04/2019
Highlight
03:05

Alyssa and Brandon Make a Decision About Their Wedding
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

Alyssa and Brandon discuss changing their wedding date due to her mom's health problems, and Cheyenne and Nicole share words of encouragement.
30/04/2019
Highlight
02:39

Chandlar Gets James's Opinion
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

Chandlar tells James about Aaron's arrest, and James worries about Aubrey's well-being.
30/04/2019
Highlight
02:22

Michael Embarrasses Nicole
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

Nicole's friends are unimpressed when Michael shows up drunk to a party.
04/05/2019
Highlight
03:00

Chandlar Makes a Bold Move
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1

After giving birth to their son Jaxton, Chandlar kicks Aaron out of the hospital, and 24 hours later, Aaron is arrested.
07/05/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018