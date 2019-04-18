Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
Chandlar Makes a Bold Move
Season 1 • 07/05/2019
After giving birth to their son Jaxton, Chandlar kicks Aaron out of the hospital, and 24 hours later, Aaron is arrested.
Highlight
02:19
Heather's Baby Shower BluesTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
A week away from her baby shower, Heather worries her mom isn't prepared to host the party.
18/04/2019
Highlight
03:13
Chandlar Doesn’t Want to Be the Bad GuyTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
Years after drifting apart, Chandlar reaches out and reunites with her high school friends, who warn her against putting Aaron's name on their baby's birth certificate.
23/04/2019
Exclusive
02:00
Nicole and Nikki Talk About Their RelationshipsTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
Nikki talks about her romance with Ryan, and Nicole has a revelation about her relationship with Michael.
23/04/2019
Highlight
02:06
Cheyenne and Teli Sign a LeaseTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
Cheyenne's mom has Cheyenne and Teli sign a lease agreement due to the couple's history of missing rent payments.
27/04/2019
Highlight
03:05
Alyssa and Brandon Make a Decision About Their WeddingTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
Alyssa and Brandon discuss changing their wedding date due to her mom's health problems, and Cheyenne and Nicole share words of encouragement.
30/04/2019
Highlight
02:39
Chandlar Gets James's OpinionTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
Chandlar tells James about Aaron's arrest, and James worries about Aubrey's well-being.
30/04/2019
Highlight
02:22
Michael Embarrasses NicoleTeen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1
Nicole's friends are unimpressed when Michael shows up drunk to a party.
04/05/2019
