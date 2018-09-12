Teen Mom OG

Top Five Explosive Moments

Season 7 E 22 • 02/10/2018

The moms know firsthand that relationships and co-parenting aren't always easy.

01:05

Teen Mom OG's Long History with the Law
Teen Mom OGS7 E39

From custody disputes to extended prison stays, the cast of Teen Mom OG has had numerous run-ins with the law.
12/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:02

Catching Up with Mackenzie McKee
Teen Mom OGS7 E40

Mackenzie McKee looks back on her road from pregnant high school cheerleader on 16 and Pregnant to fitness model and mother of two on Teen Mom 3.
Sneak Peek
01:07

A Look Back at All the Lying, Sneaking and Two-Timing on Teen Mom: Cheaters
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

From trust issues to getting caught red-handed, the families on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have been through their share of relationship scandals.
24/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:15

Meet the New Moms
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Get to know Cheyenne and Bristol, two very different women with one thing in common: They both unexpectedly became moms at a young age.
25/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:04

Bristol Is Just Like Any Other Teen Mom
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Despite her famous political mom, Bristol went through all the same challenges as any other teen mom.
25/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:09

Cheyenne’s Co-Parenting Challenges
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Cheyenne discusses how her romantic relationship with Zach complicates her co-parenting relationship with Cory.
25/09/2018
Sneak Peek
02:33

Bristol and Cheyenne Join the OG Moms Club
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Cheyenne and Bristol meet with the other moms for the first time, share their stories and learn what to expect from being on the show.
25/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:24

Cory Outs Cheyenne’s Living Arrangement
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

During a pool party, Cory blabs to Cheyenne’s dad that she’s been living with Zach.
25/09/2018
Exclusive
02:00

Top Five Emotional Moments
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

The moms embrace the importance of being open and honest when they need a shoulder to cry on.
02/10/2018
Exclusive
02:00

Top Five Exciting Moments
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

From huge life changes to thrilling experiences, the moms have had their fair shares of unforgettable moments.
02/10/2018
Exclusive
02:00

Highlight
01:41

Meet Baby James
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Amber tells producers about the birth of her second child James and shares her unexpected joy at being a mother again.
02/10/2018
Highlight
00:37

Why Bristol Is Joining Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Bristol shares her motivation for joining Teen Mom OG and explains that her life is far from perfect.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:46

Bristol Struggles to Help Dakota with His Anxiety
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Dakota vents his frustration about what he perceives to be Bristol's indifference to his PTSD-related anxiety.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:20

Tyler Struggles to Deal with Catelynn's Anxiety
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Kim and Bill question Tyler about Catelynn's mental health struggles, and he admits that he's starting to lose the ability to empathize with her.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:12

Zach Just Wants to Be There for Cheyenne
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

When Cheyenne's mom questions her and Zach about their blended family, Zach says the title of father is not important to him.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:02

Taylor Gets a Disturbing Phone Call from Ryan
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

After Taylor mocks Maci's ex-boyfriend Ryan on Twitter, he gets a threatening phone call from Ryan.
02/10/2018
01:13

Gary’s Search for His Dad
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Gary reveals to Amber that he’s been seeking out his biological father.
10/10/2018
01:19

Cheyenne Wants Zach’s Friend Gone
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Cheyenne loses it when Zach refuses to immediately toss his friend Malik out of the barbecue for disrespecting her.
10/10/2018
00:28

Maci Shares Her Story
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Maci talks about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome and describes the response she received from fans.
10/10/2018
01:27

Catelynn’s Triggers
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

While preparing for an appearance on Dr. Oz, Catelynn discusses the sources of her anxiety and the stigma surrounding mental illness.
10/10/2018
