Geordie Shore
Beau Blows It With Bethan In Jealous Club Kick Off
30/10/2019
First night, first fight... Howay!
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:03
Geordie Shore 15 | Cast Take The 5 Second ChallengeGeordie ShoreS15
WHY AYE! How well did our Geordie Shore radgies get on when we challenged them to answer some tricky questions in just five seconds...
21/09/2017
02:03
Geordie Shore 15 | The Geordies Take The Newcastle QuizGeordie ShoreS15
How much do our radgies REALLY know about the Toon? We asked the Geordie Shore lads and lasses some tricky questions to test their knowledge...
21/09/2017
03:13
Geordie Shore 15 | Geordie CribsGeordie ShoreS15
OI OI! Our radgiest Geordie Chloe takes us on a tour around the Geordie Shore to show us how our lads and lasses REALLY live...
21/09/2017
03:38
Geordie Shore 16 | The Family Says Goodbye To GazGeordie ShoreS16
The lads and lasses get emosh as they wish Gaz good luck for fatherhood.
13/12/2017
03:28
Geordie Shore 16 | Behind The Shore: The SecretsGeordie ShoreS16
OI OI! Our radgies take us behind the scenes of Toon life, from who’s the messiest radgie to which squad member tackles the washing up…
19/01/2018
03:11
Geordie Shore 16 | Radgies Share Life Advice For Their Younger SelvesGeordie ShoreS16
Howay! Our radgies have learnt a reet lot about themselves over the years – but if they could go back in time, what would they tell their 14-year-old selves?
19/01/2018
01:36
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Nana's Guide To LifeGeordie ShoreS18
YAS! Geordie legend, Abbie's nana, gives her ultimate guide to living the life of a radgie!
25/09/2018
03:07
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Radgies Share Their Slackers Guide To LifeGeordie ShoreS18
With a new boss in town, our radgies share their tips for getting away with doing the bare minimum at work...
25/09/2018
04:22
The Geordie Shore Squad Enter The HouseGeordie Shore
And it's time to get pua radge...
30/10/2019
04:05
Sam And Beau's Super Awks Spag Bol SupperGeordie Shore
This family have a taste for dramz...
30/10/2019
03:49
Beau Blows It With Bethan In Jealous Club Kick OffGeordie Shore
First night, first fight... Howay!
30/10/2019
03:35
Geordie Shore 2002 MTV Shows | James & Tahlia Share A Cheeky KissGeordie Shore
Meanwhile James enjoys a cheeky tash on with Tahlia...
06/11/2019
03:21
Geordie Shore 2002 MTV Shows | Beau's Brave Bethan Confession To JamesGeordie Shore
Beau opens up to James about being 'intimidated' by the OG's return to the house
06/11/2019
03:56
Geordie Shore 2002 MTV Shows | Chloe And Sam Heartbreaking Clear The Air ChatGeordie Shore
Time for these radgies to act like adults...
06/11/2019
03:42
Geordie Shore 2003 MTV Shows | Nathan's Holds Couple Therapy For Chloe And SamGeordie Shore
The lad steps in to sort out the rowing radgies...
13/11/2019
03:34
Geordie Shore 2003 MTV Shows | Sam Treats Chloe To A Special Surprise SupperGeordie Shore
Are these radgies of-fish again?
13/11/2019
02:50
Geordie Shore 2003 MTV Shows | Nathan's Drama Dig Causes A Mass Lass Kick OffGeordie Shore
Meanwhile James takes a belta back to the shag pad...
13/11/2019
03:14
Bethan And Abbie's Club Chat About BeauGeordie Shore
And with Sam at home, can Chloe have a good neet oot?
20/11/2019
04:21
The Family Get Physical At A Very Cheeky Pool PartyGeordie Shore
Chloe's got eyes for a very canny angel...
20/11/2019
04:09
Bethan Boots Off After Abbie's Beau ChatGeordie Shore
Different country; same old kick offs!
20/11/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018