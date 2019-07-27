Teen Mom OG
Tyler Breaks Down
20/08/2019
After Catelynn and Tyler take their family to meet up with Carly at the zoo, Tyler is overwhelmed by his feelings.
Cheyenne Is Anxious About Introducing Ryder to Matt's ParentsTeen Mom OG
Cheyenne arrives in Baltimore and mulls over her choice to introduce her daughter Ryder to Matt's family.
27/07/2019
04:04
Cheyenne Meets the ParentsTeen Mom OG
Cheyenne gets to know Matt's family and friends during a trip to Baltimore, and she realizes she's not entirely on the same page with him in regards to their future.
30/07/2019
03:52
Mackenzie's Hectic Family BalanceTeen Mom OG
Teen Mom 3 and 16 and Pregnant alum Mackenzie has to manage raising three kids, building her own business and making things work with her often-absent husband Josh.
06/08/2019
02:15
Can Mackenzie Accept Josh's Explanation?Teen Mom OG
Mackenzie confronts her husband Josh after she finds out that he lied about being out at a bar with another woman.
06/08/2019
02:13
Ryan's Father's Day with BentleyTeen Mom OG
After watching Bentley's baseball game, Maci's ex Ryan opens up to his wife about his relationship with his son.
06/08/2019
02:26
Catelynn and Tyler Speak Candidly About Carly's Open AdoptionTeen Mom OG
Catelynn and Tyler discuss their rocky relationship with their firstborn daughter's adoptive parents and share their frustrations about visitation agreements.
10/08/2019
02:00
Mackenzie Feels Like She Deserves Someone Better Than JoshTeen Mom OG
Frustrated with Josh's flakiness and apathy toward her career, Mackenzie admits that she no longer wants to be with him.
13/08/2019
03:00
Amber's Therapist Questions Whether She Is Sabotaging Her RelationshipTeen Mom OG
Amber talks about being frustrated with Andrew's attempts to cheer her up with jokes, and her therapist questions whether that might be an act of self-sabotage.
13/08/2019
02:42
Mackenzie Visits Her MomTeen Mom OG
Mackenzie goes to see her mom to find out how the chemotherapy is going and gets a devastating update.
17/08/2019
02:16
Amber's Arrest Affects EveryoneTeen Mom OG
Amber makes headlines after her arrest for domestic violence, and Gary and Kristina discuss Leah's custody and the safety of everyone involved.
20/08/2019
02:34
02:45
Preview the Reunion, Pt. 2Teen Mom OG
Dr. Drew and Nessa sit down with Gary and Kristina to discuss how Amber's arrest impacted Leah, and Gary opens up about his past experience with domestic violence.
03/09/2019
03:05
Does Cory Love Taylor?Teen Mom OG
Cory, Taylor, Cheyenne and Matt sit down with Dr. Drew and Nessa to talk about the status of their relationships and their future plans and discuss Cory and Cheyenne's hookup.
04/09/2019
04:27
Amber Tries to Set the Record Straight About Her ArrestTeen Mom OG
Amber talks to Dr. Drew about Leah's anxiety and stops short of telling her side of her arrest story due to her legal woes.
04/09/2019
02:10
Amber Still Lives with Regret After Taking a Plea DealTeen Mom OG
After Amber's domestic violence case is legally resolved, she opens up to Gary about the regret she still feels, and producers encourage Andrew to share his side of the story.
11/03/2020
03:31
Teen Mom 814 -Clip Teen Mom 814 Producer Tells All ClipTeen Mom OG
When all the OG's get together in one place the crew has a lot to juggle and must be on their “A” game.
21/03/2020
04:01
Teen Mom 813 -Clip Teen Mom 813 Producer Tells All ClipTeen Mom OG
The crew talks about what a long day it is to film the first day of school, flashback to Maci taking Bentley to pre-school and the older kids want privacy.
21/03/2020
03:01
Amber Puts on a Brave Face for Leah's First Day of SchoolTeen Mom OG
Amber tries to push her legal troubles aside to be present with her ex-husband Gary for their daughter's first day of school.
18/03/2020
03:22
Catelynn and Tyler Get Maui'edTeen Mom OG
After surviving a year of unexpected events and challenges, Catelynn surprises Tyler with a recommitment ceremony in Hawaii for their anniversary.
18/03/2020
04:01
Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - The First Day of SchoolTeen Mom OG
Maci's and Amber's producers reveal why back-to-school days are tough and share unseen moments from a potty-training mishap.
18/03/2020
