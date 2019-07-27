Teen Mom OG

Tyler Breaks Down

20/08/2019

After Catelynn and Tyler take their family to meet up with Carly at the zoo, Tyler is overwhelmed by his feelings.

01:26

Cheyenne Is Anxious About Introducing Ryder to Matt's Parents
Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne arrives in Baltimore and mulls over her choice to introduce her daughter Ryder to Matt's family.
27/07/2019
Highlight
04:04

Cheyenne Meets the Parents
Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne gets to know Matt's family and friends during a trip to Baltimore, and she realizes she's not entirely on the same page with him in regards to their future.
30/07/2019
Highlight
03:52

Mackenzie's Hectic Family Balance
Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom 3 and 16 and Pregnant alum Mackenzie has to manage raising three kids, building her own business and making things work with her often-absent husband Josh.
06/08/2019
Highlight
02:15

Can Mackenzie Accept Josh's Explanation?
Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie confronts her husband Josh after she finds out that he lied about being out at a bar with another woman.
06/08/2019
Highlight
02:13

Ryan's Father's Day with Bentley
Teen Mom OG

After watching Bentley's baseball game, Maci's ex Ryan opens up to his wife about his relationship with his son.
06/08/2019
Highlight
02:26

Catelynn and Tyler Speak Candidly About Carly's Open Adoption
Teen Mom OG

Catelynn and Tyler discuss their rocky relationship with their firstborn daughter's adoptive parents and share their frustrations about visitation agreements.
10/08/2019
Highlight
02:00

Mackenzie Feels Like She Deserves Someone Better Than Josh
Teen Mom OG

Frustrated with Josh's flakiness and apathy toward her career, Mackenzie admits that she no longer wants to be with him.
13/08/2019
Highlight
03:00

Amber's Therapist Questions Whether She Is Sabotaging Her Relationship
Teen Mom OG

Amber talks about being frustrated with Andrew's attempts to cheer her up with jokes, and her therapist questions whether that might be an act of self-sabotage.
13/08/2019
Highlight
02:42

Mackenzie Visits Her Mom
Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie goes to see her mom to find out how the chemotherapy is going and gets a devastating update.
17/08/2019
Highlight
02:16

Amber's Arrest Affects Everyone
Teen Mom OG

Amber makes headlines after her arrest for domestic violence, and Gary and Kristina discuss Leah's custody and the safety of everyone involved.
20/08/2019
Highlight
02:34

Highlight
02:45

Preview the Reunion, Pt. 2
Teen Mom OG

Dr. Drew and Nessa sit down with Gary and Kristina to discuss how Amber's arrest impacted Leah, and Gary opens up about his past experience with domestic violence.
03/09/2019
Highlight
03:05

Does Cory Love Taylor?
Teen Mom OG

Cory, Taylor, Cheyenne and Matt sit down with Dr. Drew and Nessa to talk about the status of their relationships and their future plans and discuss Cory and Cheyenne's hookup.
04/09/2019
Highlight
04:27

Amber Tries to Set the Record Straight About Her Arrest
Teen Mom OG

Amber talks to Dr. Drew about Leah's anxiety and stops short of telling her side of her arrest story due to her legal woes.
04/09/2019
Sneak Peek
02:10

Amber Still Lives with Regret After Taking a Plea Deal
Teen Mom OG

After Amber's domestic violence case is legally resolved, she opens up to Gary about the regret she still feels, and producers encourage Andrew to share his side of the story.
11/03/2020
03:31

Teen Mom 814 -Clip Teen Mom 814 Producer Tells All Clip
Teen Mom OG

When all the OG's get together in one place the crew has a lot to juggle and must be on their “A” game.
21/03/2020
04:01

Teen Mom 813 -Clip Teen Mom 813 Producer Tells All Clip
Teen Mom OG

The crew talks about what a long day it is to film the first day of school, flashback to Maci taking Bentley to pre-school and the older kids want privacy.
21/03/2020
Highlight
03:01

Amber Puts on a Brave Face for Leah's First Day of School
Teen Mom OG

Amber tries to push her legal troubles aside to be present with her ex-husband Gary for their daughter's first day of school.
18/03/2020
Highlight
03:22

Catelynn and Tyler Get Maui'ed
Teen Mom OG

After surviving a year of unexpected events and challenges, Catelynn surprises Tyler with a recommitment ceremony in Hawaii for their anniversary.
18/03/2020
Exclusive
04:01

Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - The First Day of School
Teen Mom OG

Maci's and Amber's producers reveal why back-to-school days are tough and share unseen moments from a potty-training mishap.
18/03/2020
Sneak Peek
01:56

Mackenzie Focuses on Being Her Family's Primary Breadwinner
Teen Mom OG

With Josh out of the house, Mackenzie must juggle the demands of motherhood while running her fitness business.
24/03/2020
