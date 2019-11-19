Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Braeson's New Trike Is a Family Affair
14/01/2020
Brianna's extended family helps build Braeson a tricycle and offers their support as they all wait to find out if Braeson's doctors will approve a prosthetic for his arm.
Sneak Peek
01:45
Kiaya's Water Breaks EarlyTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
When Kiaya's water breaks the night before she is scheduled to be induced, Kiaya's mom Tiffany and her girlfriend Teazha try to keep her calm.
19/11/2019
Highlight
03:10
Kiaya Gives BirthTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Tiffany and Teazha show their support and tears flow as Kiaya gives birth to her baby boy Amour.
20/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:25
Brianna Takes Action After Braeson's Paternity Test ResultsTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Brianna contemplates whether she should file for child support or seek legal counsel to have Braeson's biological father sign his parental rights away.
26/11/2019
Highlight
02:36
Kiaya Wants an ApologyTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
During a tense phone call with X'Zayveon's mother Carla, Kiaya defends her decision not to allow Amour to meet his grandmother yet.
27/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:40
Ashley Is Done with Bar's Controlling BehaviorTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Ashley tells her mother that Bar won't give her space and that his overbearing behavior is causing problems for their family.
10/12/2019
Highlight
02:15
Drew's Visit to Hazelee Sets Off RachelTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Rachel makes a difficult choice to preserve her relationship with Jacob after he finds out Drew is visiting Hazelee.
11/12/2019
Sneak Peek
03:25
Kayla Is Fed Up with Stephan's AbsenceTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Stephan misses another chance to visit Izaiah, so Kayla calls him to explain the impact his actions have on their relationship as co-parents.
17/12/2019
Highlight
02:01
Brianna Reconsiders Her Legal OptionsTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Brianna talks with her mother about the pros and cons of hiring a lawyer to help deal with Braeson's father.
18/12/2019
Sneak Peek
02:11
Rachel Rejects Her Mom's Birth Control AdviceTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Rachel is defiant when her mom suggests she visit her doctor to learn more about the different types of birth control.
07/01/2020
Highlight
02:24
History Could Repeat Itself for RachelTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Rachel's mom urges her to use protection as they discuss birth control options and similarities with their pregnancies.
08/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:55
Highlight
02:37
Kiaya Invites X'Zayveon's Mom to Meet AmourTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
There are plenty of smiles to go around as X'Zayveon's mom, Carla, arrives at Kiaya's home and holds her grandson for the first time.
15/01/2020
Highlight
04:20
Kayla and Luke Have a Sit-Down with Stephan and MadisonTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kayla and Luke meet with Stephan and Madison in an attempt to clear the air, but the conversation turns tense when Kayla says she doesn't trust Madison around Izaiah.
15/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:57
Rachel Is Set on Getting Over JacobTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Rachel tells her sister Malorie that her breakup with Jacob led her to reconsider birth control.
21/01/2020
Highlight
02:21
Brianna Is Making Moves for a Better FutureTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
While her future as a dental assistant may still be up in the air, Brianna tells her friend Lisa that she's been casually dating someone new.
22/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:32
Kiaya and Teazha's Prom-Shopping BlowupTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya and Teazha make plans to get fitted for their prom outfits together, but things get ugly when Teazha flakes out.
27/01/2020
Highlight
01:53
It's Graduation Day for AshleyTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Joined by her daughter Holly and the rest of the family, Ashley celebrates the completion of her medical assistant program.
29/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:55
Rachel Settles Into a New RelationshipTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
After breaking things off for good with both Drew and Jacob, Rachel is optimistic about her new relationship with an old friend named Koty.
03/02/2020
Highlight
03:34
Can Counseling Help Kiaya and Teazha?Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
While in couples counseling, Kiaya and Teazha realize they might not be on the same page about their future.
05/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:40
Is Rachel Pregnant Again?Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Less than six months after giving birth to her daughter Hazelee, Rachel takes a test to see if she's experiencing another unplanned pregnancy.
11/02/2020
