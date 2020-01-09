Catfish: The TV Show
Is Joseph Being Catfished by a Thirst Trap?
01/02/2020
Joseph is shocked when he learns that his sister has reached out to Catfish: The TV Show to shed some light on the unanswered questions in his relationship.
Exclusive
01:45
Nev Welcomes Kamie to the Catfish FamilyCatfish: The TV Show
New co-host Kamie is caught by surprise when Nev surprises her with a thoughtful gift.
09/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:22
Did Alfred Blow Up a Six-Year Relationship for a Catfish?Catfish: The TV Show
KeShawn is worried his brother Alfred walked out of a great long-term relationship and upended his kids' living situation all for a questionable online romance.
14/01/2020
Highlight
02:22
"I Heard Catfish Was in Town"Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie help Alfred try to figure out the identity of a potential catfish named Adonis.
16/01/2020
Exclusive
01:32
Nev Would Like to Speak to a ManagerCatfish: The TV Show
With little information to go on, Nev calls a store in Charlotte, NC, to try and figure out if Adonis is real and if he actually works at the store.
16/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:56
Long-Lost Sister or Clout Chaser?Catfish: The TV Show
Kiana enlists Nev and Kamie to investigate a mysterious Las Vegas woman who claims to be her wife's sister.
18/01/2020
Highlight
02:54
The DNA Test Results Are in for Two Potential SistersCatfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie deliver DNA test results to Sparkayla and the mysterious woman named Maritha who claims to be her half sister.
23/01/2020
Exclusive
01:21
Nev Lives His Eyeliner FantasyCatfish: The TV Show
Nev tells Kamie how he experimented with eyeliner for a fashion week event.
23/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:58
Who Snitched on Jesus to Nev and Kamie?Catfish: The TV Show
Jesus joins Nev and Kamie to uncover the identity of an elusive young mom from Austin, TX, whom he met on MeetMe, and the identity of the anonymous person who contacted Nev.
25/01/2020
Highlight
03:36
Jesus's Catfish Doesn't Show Much RemorseCatfish: The TV Show
Nev, Kamie and Jesus finally confront the person who's been stringing Jesus along, and it turns out the culprit has lied to everyone they can to pursue a career in catfishing.
30/01/2020
Exclusive
01:25
Nev, Kamie and Jesus Create a Car GameCatfish: The TV Show
Nev learns that he's better at cracking cases than cracking jokes while on a car trip with Kamie and Jesus.
30/01/2020
Sneak Peek
03:02
Highlight
03:55
Joseph Meets SabrinaCatfish: The TV Show
Joseph finally speaks to his girlfriend Sabrina in person and gets some answers about her confusing behavior.
06/02/2020
Exclusive
01:32
Kamie Teaches Nev a Lesson in Hair MaintenanceCatfish: The TV Show
Nev has some questions for Kamie about how she manages her curls, and the answers are more complicated than he was expecting.
06/02/2020
Sneak Peek
03:09
The Online Ex Is Harassing the IRL GirlfriendCatfish: The TV Show
Before Akirra met her boyfriend William, he was talking to a woman online who sent him thousands of dollars, but the ex isn't ready to let go just yet.
11/02/2020
Highlight
04:26
William Didn't Want to Believe the TruthCatfish: The TV Show
Nev, Kamie and William finally meet William's online ex-girlfriend and learn why she was willing to send him thousands of dollars.
13/02/2020
Exclusive
01:33
The Reincarnation of Nev and KamieCatfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie discuss immortal jellyfish, Kamie's queendom and Nev's heroic act in a former life.
13/02/2020
Sneak Peek
03:07
A Ride-or-Die FriendCatfish: The TV Show
Domanique reaches out to Nev and Kamie on behalf of her friend Danielle, who has made significant efforts to meet up with a man she met on Instagram six years ago.
20/02/2020
Highlight
03:51
Will Danielle Give Her Catfish a Second Chance?Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie help Danielle confront BJ to learn the real reason he didn't attend their prior planned meeting.
20/02/2020
Exclusive
01:20
Kamie's Capacity for Praise Is InfiniteCatfish: The TV Show
Nev talks about Kamie's love of compliments, and Kamie and Danielle discuss how the appearance of a person's face is affected by eyebrows.
20/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:37
Cashay Is a Breath of Fresh Air for DeJohnCatfish: The TV Show
DeJohn is head over heels for his online love Cashay, but Nev, Kamie and DeJohn's brother Adonis have questions about why they haven't met yet.
26/02/2020
