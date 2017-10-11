Are You The One?
Prepare for the Season 7 Reunion: The Final Matchup
Season 7 • 15/11/2018
Drama unfolds as the Season 7 cast reunites in New York City to discuss their whirlwind of a journey to find love.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Bonus
01:29
Deleted Scene: Uche Leaves Her Mark On ClintonAre You The One?S6
Clinton and Uche seem inseparable, which is frustrating Jada to another level. Get ready for a new episode of #AYTO this Wednesday at 10/9c.
11/10/2017
Bonus
00:59
Deleted Scene: Time To Let It GoAre You The One?S6
Geles opens up to Zoe about her fears of letting go now that Anthony has officially broken things off. Catch new episodes of #AYTO Wednesdays at 10/9c.
05/11/2017
Bonus
01:42
Deleted Scene: Diandra and Nurys Go BananasAre You The One?S6
The on-going feud between Diandra and Nurys reaches a boiling point, putting Malcolm right back in his love triangle. Catch new episodes of #AYTO Wednesdays at 10/9c.
07/11/2017
Highlight
01:02
The First Perfect MatchAre You The One?S6
Who is headed to the Honeymoon Suite?
29/11/2017
Sneak Peek
01:26
Bria Is Too Cute to Be This CrazyAre You The One?S7
The game is only just beginning, but the rest of the house is already wary of Bria -- and with good reason.
15/08/2018
Sneak Peek
00:50
Princess JasmineAre You The One?S7
Jasmine has already spied the guy she’d like to get with, and she's determined to avoid her usual pattern of becoming just the side piece.
15/08/2018
Sneak Peek
01:41
Kayla’s Ex Stirs Up DramaAre You The One?S7
When Kayla confronts her ex about his trash talk, he gets violent with some of the other housemates.
30/08/2018
Sneak Peek
01:00
Does Brett Have Commitment Issues?Are You The One?S7
Kwasi accuses Brett of being too hung up on Cali and afraid of commitment to find a new match.
04/10/2018
00:53
Zak Comes CleanAre You The One?S7
When Zak opens up about his flings with former cast members, including Season 1's Shanley.
15/11/2018
01:12
Nutsa Has the Final SayAre You The One?S7
After a controversial comment about Brett riles up Zak, Nutsa takes the opportunity to confront her castmates.
15/11/2018
01:18
Prepare for the Season 7 Reunion: The Final MatchupAre You The One?S7
Drama unfolds as the Season 7 cast reunites in New York City to discuss their whirlwind of a journey to find love.
15/11/2018
Highlight
08:14
Meet the SinglesAre You The One?S8 E1
This season on Are You the One?, everyone in the house is sexually fluid, and any of the singles could make a match.
22/06/2019
Highlight
02:44
Emotional Intelligence Is the Best Pickup LineAre You The One?S8 E1
After Kai and Jenna bond over their shared interest in introspection, Kai opens up about his transition, and things heat up between the two of them.
27/06/2019
Exclusive
03:52
Welcome to the Are You The One? HouseAre You The One?S8
Basit, Kylie and Max give an inside look into the Are You The One? house, from the Boom Boom Room to the game room and everywhere in between.
29/06/2019
Exclusive
01:32
Facing Bigotry from Within the CommunityAre You The One?S8
The cast opens up about their experiences facing bigotry from within the community and how they've overcome it.
30/06/2019
Exclusive
03:19
How to Be an AllyAre You The One?S8
The sexually fluid cast sheds light on what it means to be an LGBTQ ally and defines terms like "queer," "pansexuality" and "nonbinary."
01/07/2019
Highlight
02:11
Does Max Want to Pursue Justin?Are You The One?S8 E3
After getting mixed signals, Justin pushes Max to open up and communicate his true feelings.
03/07/2019
Highlight
02:39
Greetings from Queer PromAre You The One?S8 E4
While partying at their own queer prom, Justin, Max and Aasha share a steamy moment, and Basit arrives as Dionne Slay.
11/07/2019
Highlight
01:19
Danny Shoots His Shot with JennaAre You The One?S8 E5
Knowing that she's not a match with Kai, Jenna takes some time to get to know Danny and appreciate his nerdy vibe.
18/07/2019
Highlight
01:58
An Orgy Breaks Out in the Boom Boom RoomAre You The One?S8 E5
Despite being a confirmed non-match, Jenna and Kai can't seem to tear themselves apart, so Kylie, Aasha and Jasmine decide to join in on their fun.
18/07/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018