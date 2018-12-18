Teen Mom OG
Andrew and Amber Open Up About Their Family
Season 7 E 35 • 24/12/2018
Andrew gets emotional while talking about raising children with Amber, and they hint at their plans for the future.
A Step in the Right DirectionTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Bristol meets with her ex-husband Dakota to discuss co-parenting in a way that’s best for their daughters, but the conversation takes a turn.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:38
Catelynn and Tyler’s Separation StressTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Before beginning their month-long separation from each other, Catelynn and Tyler meet for lunch and put the lessons they’ve learned in therapy to good use.
18/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:39
Amber Turns to Catelynn for HelpTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Overwhelmed by postpartum depression, Amber sits down with Catelynn to vent about the struggles of being on the show while also battling mental illness.
18/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:39
Bristol Wants a Stronger Co-Parenting RelationshipTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Bristol meets with a PTSD specialist to try to avoid saying anything that might trigger Dakota.
18/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:46
Amber Opens Up About Mental IllnessTeen Mom OGS7 E33
In a candid conversation with her cousin Krystal, Amber opens up about her struggle with depression and reveals she recently wanted to kill herself.
18/12/2018
Highlight
02:22
Maci Defends Her Castmates Against Mom ShamingTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Maci speaks out about the online harassment that she and the other mothers endure.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:39
Amber's Postpartum Treatment PlanTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Amber can't decide if she should take time away from the show to seek treatment for her postpartum depression.
18/12/2018
Highlight
02:13
The State of Catelynn and Tyler's MarriageTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Tyler catches up Dr. Drew and Nessa on his marriage with Catelynn and explains how her mental health treatment has impacted their relationship.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:45
Maci Clears the AirTeen Mom OGS7 E35
Maci and Taylor talk about their relationship with Jen and Larry, and they go over what they can all do to lessen the tension.
24/12/2018
Highlight
01:55
The Wait Is Worth It for CheyenneTeen Mom OGS7 E35
Cory tears up as he talks about Ryder, and Dr. Drew and Nessa put Cheyenne in the hot seat by asking how long she's willing to wait for Cory.
24/12/2018
Highlight
01:08
Highlight
01:17
These Moms and Dads Have Had Their Share of Run-Ins with the LawTeen Mom OGS7 E36
Take a look back at how the Teen Mom cast members have ended up in handcuffs and what happened afterward, including never-before-seen footage.
16/01/2019
Highlight
01:00
Maci and Taylor's Trip Down Memory LaneTeen Mom OGS7 E37
From falling in love to starting a business to having kids, take a look back at all that Maci and Taylor have accomplished together.
22/01/2019
Highlight
05:21
Maci Reacts to Ryan's Request & Catelynn Talks About Her SeparationTeen Mom OG
Ryan wants to communicate with Maci after his stint in rehab, but Maci isn't ready to forgive him for threatening her family, and Catelynn deals with Tyler's absence.
08/06/2019
Highlight
02:05
Maci Must Deal with the News of Ryan's ArrestTeen Mom OG
Just when Maci decides to meet up with Ryan to discuss a co-parenting strategy, news breaks about his arrest, and she plans to tell Bentley about his father's legal woes.
11/06/2019
Highlight
03:17
Amber Opens Up During TherapyTeen Mom OG
Amber has an emotional conversation with her psychiatrist about her mental health and reveals how her condition has affected her romantic relationship.
11/06/2019
Highlight
01:34
Cheyenne's New BaeTeen Mom OG
Cheyenne opens up to her family about bringing old baggage into a new relationship.
17/06/2019
Highlight
02:58
Where Is Butch?Teen Mom OG
When Butch misses the birth of Catelynn and Tyler's new baby girl Vaeda, they question his priorities and console Tyler's mom, who's decided to cut him out of her life.
18/06/2019
Highlight
01:37
Catelynn and Tyler Seek Parental BalanceTeen Mom OG
With her history of postpartum depression in mind, Catelynn focuses on self-care, while she and Tyler adjust to life with new baby Vaeda.
25/06/2019
Highlight
02:04
Cheyenne Meets Cory's GirlfriendTeen Mom OG
At Ryder's birthday celebration, Cheyenne meets Cory's girlfriend Taylor, and Cheyenne's boyfriend Matt stops by, as well.
25/06/2019
