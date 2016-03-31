Broad City
House-Sitting
Season 4 E 8 • 16/11/2017
Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.
Watching
Full Ep
14:48
S3 • E7Broad CityB&B-NYC
The girls have a whirlwind night on the town after subletting both of their apartments to tourists.
31/03/2016
Full Ep
15:24
S3 • E4Broad CityRat Pack
Ilana tries to distract partygoers from the rat infestation in her apartment, and Abbi learns how to use Tinder.
10/03/2016
Full Ep
15:09
S3 • E1Broad CityTwo Chainz
Abbi tries to find a way to remove a security tag from her new shirt before her friend's big gallery show, and Ilana loses the key to her bike lock.
18/02/2016
Full Ep
14:27
S4 • E1Broad CitySliding Doors
In a flashback, Abbi and Ilana cross paths for the first time and spend the day together -- or don't.
14/09/2017
Full Ep
13:58
S4 • E2Broad CityTwaining Day
Ilana lands a new job at a trendy sushi restaurant, and Abbi finally gets the chance to train Shania Twain.
21/09/2017
Full Ep
14:48
S4 • E3Broad CityJust the Tips
Abbi throws herself fully into a new relationship, and Ilana basks in her newfound riches.
28/09/2017
Full Ep
17:12
S4 • E4Broad CityMushrooms
Abbi and Ilana's chill shrooms day is threatened when Abbi's boss sends her on an errand.
12/10/2017
Full Ep
16:35
S4 • E5Broad CityAbbi's Mom
Abbi agrees to take her mom out for a wild night on the town, and Ilana's seasonal depression takes a toll on her work life.
19/10/2017
Full Ep
20:50
S4 • E6Broad CityWitches
Abbi freaks out about aging after discovering a gray hair, and Ilana tries to recapture her sexual spark.
26/10/2017
Full Ep
20:46
S4 • E7Broad CityFlorida
A trip to the Sunshine State makes the girls reconsider their lives in New York City.
09/11/2017
Full Ep
20:47
S4 • E8Broad CityHouse-Sitting
Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.
16/11/2017
Full Ep
20:14
S4 • E9Broad CityBedbugs
Ilana and Jaime discover that their apartment is infested with bedbugs, and a cash-strapped Abbi gets a confidence boost from her new purse.
30/11/2017
Full Ep
21:11
S4 • E10Broad CityFriendiversary
Ilana sends Abbi on an epic friendiversary scavenger hunt, and the girls risk everything to bring an apparent murderer to justice.
07/12/2017
Full Ep
21:40
S5 • E5Broad CityArtsy Fartsy
Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
22/02/2019
Full Ep
19:31
S5 • E8Broad CitySleep No More
Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
15/03/2019
Full Ep
18:51
S5 • E3Broad CityBitcoin & The Missing Girl
Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
18:34
S5 • E4Broad CityMake the Space
Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
15/02/2019
Full Ep
20:32
S5 • E1Broad CityStories
To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
25/01/2019
Full Ep
19:19
S5 • E2Broad CitySheWork and S**t Bucket
Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/02/2019
Full Ep
19:20
S5 • E6Broad CityLost and Found
The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
01/03/2019
