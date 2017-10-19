Broad City

Stories

Season 5 E 1 • 25/01/2019

To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.

16:35

S4 • E5
Broad City
Abbi's Mom

Abbi agrees to take her mom out for a wild night on the town, and Ilana's seasonal depression takes a toll on her work life.
19/10/2017
Full Ep
20:50

S4 • E6
Broad City
Witches

Abbi freaks out about aging after discovering a gray hair, and Ilana tries to recapture her sexual spark.
26/10/2017
Full Ep
20:46

S4 • E7
Broad City
Florida

A trip to the Sunshine State makes the girls reconsider their lives in New York City.
09/11/2017
Full Ep
20:47

S4 • E8
Broad City
House-Sitting

Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.
16/11/2017
Full Ep
20:14

S4 • E9
Broad City
Bedbugs

Ilana and Jaime discover that their apartment is infested with bedbugs, and a cash-strapped Abbi gets a confidence boost from her new purse.
30/11/2017
Full Ep
21:11

S4 • E10
Broad City
Friendiversary

Ilana sends Abbi on an epic friendiversary scavenger hunt, and the girls risk everything to bring an apparent murderer to justice.
07/12/2017
Full Ep
21:40

S5 • E5
Broad City
Artsy Fartsy

Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
22/02/2019
Full Ep
19:31

S5 • E8
Broad City
Sleep No More

Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
15/03/2019
Full Ep
18:51

S5 • E3
Broad City
Bitcoin & The Missing Girl

Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
18:34

S5 • E4
Broad City
Make the Space

Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
15/02/2019
Full Ep
20:32

Full Ep
19:19

S5 • E2
Broad City
SheWork and S**t Bucket

Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/02/2019
Full Ep
19:20

S5 • E6
Broad City
Lost and Found

The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
01/03/2019
Full Ep
19:09

S5 • E7
Broad City
Shenanigans

Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
08/03/2019
Full Ep
22:54

S5 • E9
Broad City
Along Came Molly

Abbi, Ilana and Bevers sell Abbi’s New York City belongings; Abbi gets tickets to a Lil Wayne concert, and the girls take a “trip.”
22/03/2019
Full Ep
22:38

S5 • E10
Broad City
Broad City

The broads say goodbye.
29/03/2019
Full Ep
19:38

E2
Broad City
Mochalatta Chills

Abbi finally gets the opportunity to train someone at Soulstice, and Ilana hires a group of interns to make a sale for her at Deals Deals Deals.
22/01/2015
