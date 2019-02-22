Broad City

Mochalatta Chills

E 2 • 22/01/2015

Abbi finally gets the opportunity to train someone at Soulstice, and Ilana hires a group of interns to make a sale for her at Deals Deals Deals.

21:40

S5 • E5
Broad City
Artsy Fartsy

Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
22/02/2019
Full Ep
19:31

S5 • E8
Broad City
Sleep No More

Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
15/03/2019
Full Ep
18:51

S5 • E3
Broad City
Bitcoin & The Missing Girl

Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
18:34

S5 • E4
Broad City
Make the Space

Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
15/02/2019
Full Ep
20:32

S5 • E1
Broad City
Stories

To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
25/01/2019
Full Ep
19:19

S5 • E2
Broad City
SheWork and S**t Bucket

Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/02/2019
Full Ep
19:20

S5 • E6
Broad City
Lost and Found

The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
01/03/2019
Full Ep
19:09

S5 • E7
Broad City
Shenanigans

Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
08/03/2019
Full Ep
22:54

S5 • E9
Broad City
Along Came Molly

Abbi, Ilana and Bevers sell Abbi’s New York City belongings; Abbi gets tickets to a Lil Wayne concert, and the girls take a “trip.”
22/03/2019
Full Ep
22:38

S5 • E10
Broad City
Broad City

The broads say goodbye.
29/03/2019
Full Ep
19:38

