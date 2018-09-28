Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Unseen Moments You Can’t Unsee
Season 2 E 29 • 21/12/2018
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast looks back at unaired moments from the show, from Mike's futile fitness journey to Pauly's pranks to Angelina's sexual experimentation.
Full Ep
35:02
S2 • E7Jersey Shore: Family VacationFour Guidos and a Baby
Nicole and Jenni try to mend their friendship, the guys go baby shopping and revisit the Ronnie and Jen warzone, and Vinny and Pauly make a serious bro-mmitment.
28/09/2018
Full Ep
36:10
S2 • E9Jersey Shore: Family VacationVinny and Angelina: A Love Story
Back where it all started, the roommates enjoy a night back in their original seaside house, but things get messy when Vinny and Angelina air out old dirty laundry.
12/10/2018
Full Ep
36:57
S2 • E10Jersey Shore: Family VacationWhat a Drag
Ronnie makes a surprise appearance at Deena's gender reveal party, and later, everyone heads to Atlantic City for Pauly's DJ gig.
19/10/2018
Full Ep
36:36
S2 • E11Jersey Shore: Family VacationAwkward City
In Atlantic City, the roommates do their best to support Ronnie and Jen’s relationship while celebrating at Pauly’s birthday gig, and Angelina continues to flirt with Vinny.
26/10/2018
Full Ep
36:50
S2 • E12Jersey Shore: Family VacationWhere's the Beach?
As the roommates head back to the Jersey shore, Ronnie and Nicole cut loose before everyone else arrives, and Angelina gets flirty with Vinny after a fight with her fiance.
02/11/2018
Full Ep
42:13
S2 • E13Jersey Shore: Family VacationStaten Island Smackdown
Jenni joins Mike for his motivational speech at a rehab facility, Pauly arrives for family dinner, and Angelina pushes Vinny too far in their love-hate relationship.
09/11/2018
Full Ep
36:15
S2 • E14Jersey Shore: Family VacationJewish Barbie
Mike competes in a burger-eating contest, Nicole takes a pregnancy test, and history repeats itself when Ronnie gets into hot water (literally) with another woman.
16/11/2018
Full Ep
36:24
S2 • E15Jersey Shore: Family VacationPork Roll or Taylor Ham?
The roommates come up with an elaborate scheme to kidnap Deena and bring her to the house, while newly single Ronnie takes time to himself to come to terms with his breakup.
30/11/2018
Full Ep
35:00
S2 • E16Jersey Shore: Family VacationWallopin’ in Manalapan
The roommates throw a party with Slip 'N Slides, bounce castles and more, and a night out heats up when a stranger pushes Ronnie to his breaking point.
07/12/2018
Full Ep
35:53
S2 • E17Jersey Shore: Family VacationRonnie Magro's Series of Unfortunate Events
A call from home leaves Ronnie worried and everyone else skeptical, and the roommates help Deena honor her father's memory and fight cancer with a fundraiser.
14/12/2018
Full Ep
36:28
Full Ep
27:20
S2 • E23Jersey Shore: Family VacationNot Again
Ronnie falls into a funk as his relationship drama looms over the group, the guys choreograph a dance for Mike's wedding, and Nicole prepares for The Snooki Shop's opening.
02/08/2019
Full Ep
31:44
S2 • E25Jersey Shore: Family VacationTuxedo Time
Ahead of Mike and Lauren's wedding, Ronnie opens up to Vinny and Pauly about his relationship problems, and Jenni and Nicole help their daughters prepare for flower girl duty.
09/08/2019
Full Ep
37:25
S2 • E27Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe Hitch-uation, Pt. 2
At Mike and Lauren's wedding reception, the guys prepare for their dance routine, Uncle Nino sends Jenn a message, and Pauly D enlists Rob Base to surprise the newlyweds.
16/08/2019
Highlight
01:36
Uncle Nino Has a Word with JennJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27
At Mike and Lauren's wedding, Uncle Nino tries to talk to Jenn about some disturbing tabloid reports.
15/08/2019
