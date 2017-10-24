Teen Mom 2
Reunion, Pt. 2
Season 8 E 53 • 28/08/2018
Dr. Drew and Nessa chat with the cast about this season's biggest moments, including Javi's role in the drama between Briana and Kailyn and Jenelle's road rage incident.
S8 • E36Teen Mom 2Reunion Madness Part 2
Part 2 of a look back at the biggest and most dramatic moments from past Teen Mom 2 reunions.
24/10/2017
S8 • E37Teen Mom 2Jenelle vs. Barb
A look back the most explosive fights from mother daughter duo, Jenelle and Barb, since 16&Pregnant.
26/10/2017
S8 • E37Teen Mom 2Being Vee
With her family, friends, and work all in New Jersey, Vee struggles to adjust to life in Delaware and plan her wedding back home while weighing a real estate gamble Jo wants to make.
11/09/2018
S8 • E38Teen Mom 2Being Nathan
After multiple arrests and bad break-ups, Nathan moves back in with his mom to pursue a career in bodybuilding, while attempting to date again. But a pending court case with possible jail time puts Nathan's goals in jeopardy.
18/09/2018
S8 • E39Teen Mom 2Being Brittany
Brittany is the older sister of Briana from Teen Mom 2. She is outspoken and does what she wants. Now Brittany has to decide between following her dream of moving to Seattle versus staying home to care for her young nieces and sick mom.
25/09/2018
S8 • E40Teen Mom 2Most Memorable Meltdowns
From screaming toddlers to baby daddy blow outs, we look back at when the TM2 cast couldn’t keep it together and had an epic meltdown.
02/10/2018
S8 • E41Teen Mom 2Teen Mom 2 Reunion: Behind the Screams
Everyone is on edge behind the scenes as the women travel to New York to film the Teen Mom 2 Reunion, and Kailyn and Briana come face to face following their unresolved feud.
09/10/2018
S8 • E42Teen Mom 2Kailyn's Biggest Blow-Ups
Kailyn gets candid as she sits down with Nessa to look back at intense moments through the years, including fights with her mom, Jo and Javi.
16/10/2018
S8 • E43Teen Mom 2Teen Mom 2 Secrets Revealed
Nessa hosts as Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah reveal secrets and lies, share never-before-seen footage and clear up crazy rumors about their personal lives.
23/10/2018
S8 • E52Teen Mom 2Reunion, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew and Nessa discuss this season’s biggest moments with the cast, including Kailyn and Briana’s explosive fight and DeVoin’s shortcomings as a co-parent.
14/08/2018
